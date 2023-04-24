ARLINGTON — The Arlington Common will host the second annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival art show from April 27 to June 11, presenting “Drawn to the Waters; Images of an Angler’s Passion,” featuring fly fishing and river/ocean scenes. Filling the first floor galleries of the 1900 Watkins House on the two-acre community campus located in the heart of Arlington’s downtown, located less than half a mile from the Battenkill River, this is the largest event of its kind in the region.
“It was as if Christmas had arrived early in Arlington as I began to open the boxes and crates that had been gathering at the Common,” said Ned Reade, member of the Arlington Common board of directors. “As I opened the boxes, I was astounded at the quality and vastness of the paintings and sculptures that had arrived at our doorstep. I started to wonder where and how we were going to be able to display all of this incredible art. We quickly figured it out.”
The art show will open its doors on Thursday evening with a fundraiser cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the International Fly Fishing Film Festival on Friday and Sunday. Participating artists include: Adriano Manocchia, Ned Reade, Matt Hart, George Van Hook, Galen Mercer, Gordon Allen, Luther Hall, Patricia Bellerose, Patrick McPhee, Mark Tougias, Stephen DiCerbo, Ted Patlen, Mark Susinno, Jonathan Milo, Brian Richheimer and Chuck Marshall.
“The Battenkill is back, and we look forward to celebrating our tight knit community, sharing our passion for the sport and showcasing the Battenkill River and its impressive network of artists, people and organizations with our festival attendees,” says Bill Bullock, former executive director of the American Museum of Fly Fishing and current board member of the Arlington Common.
Bullock says, The festival’s art exhibit, “Drawn to the Waters; Images of an Angler’s Passion,” will showcase the history between Arlington and the Battenkill and will include original works from acclaimed fly fishing painters such as Adriano Manocchia, Mark Susinno, Chuck Marshall and George Van Hook.
The Arlington Common is a community non-profit campus that aims to strengthen the Arlington area community through wellness, culture, creativity, and education.
The art show is part of the The Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival, whose mission is to support anglers in their love of the sport, create opportunities to expand fly fishing for all, and showcase the beautiful town of Arlington, one of the United States’ premier fly fishing destinations.
For more information, visit https://www.vtflyfest.com/.