ARLINGTON — Officially, the Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union — all two towns and two schools of it — was folded into the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union on July 1.
But mergers aren’t as simple as changing the name on the mailbox, or the website. And in case anyone forgot, there was a pandemic.
The unexpected work and emotional stress that came with COVID-19 “did not allow for a transition of BSVU Administration duties to the SVSU for July 1, 2021,” a memo laying out the transition plan says. “William Bazyk agreed to a one-year contract to ensure continued steady leadership and a successful educational relaunch post-pandemic for the Arlington Schools.”
With that work complete and the transition underway, “it has become apparent that Bazyk’s duties must change to successfully complete the full transition of the BSVU into the SVSU,” the plan says.
That plan — laid out in what Bazyk, the former BVSU superintendent, called “a rough, rough draft” subject to change — shows how the district is beginning the process of moving Bazyk’s duties into the SVSU front office. They’ve got six months to make it work: His one-year contract with the SVSU ends June 30, 2022.
In recent meetings, the SVSU Board of Directors and Arlington School Board both took a look at the plan. It got a closer inspection in Arlington last Wednesday when the Arlington School Board met and reviewed the plan.
The merger process is expected to become more noticeable on Jan. 1, when the BVSU’s website is due to merge into the SVSU website. The Arlington and Sandgate school boards and Arlington’s two schools – Fisher Elementary School and Arlington Middle and High School – will have pages on the site. School board meetings will be listed on the SVSU site’s master calendar.
The BVSU’s two districts – Arlington, with its elementary and middle/high school, and Sandgate, a non-operating district that pays tuition – were ordered merged into the SVSU by the state Board of Education last year.
Yet, other aspects of operations in the Arlington schools won’t change at all, Bazyk told the Arlington School Board. Transportation, for example, will remain the same, with Arlington still owning and operating its own buses.
Most of the plan has to do with Bazyk’s responsibilities, which he said will be delegated to “six or seven people” at the SVSU in completing the merger.
For now, Bazyk is still coordinating meetings for the Arlington and Sandgate school boards and working with the Arlington board on its budget. But his duties will continue to transition to the SVSU: Support staff, human resources and student services will become central office responsibilities as of Jan. 3. according to the plan.
Last Wednesday, Bazyk told the Arlington board that responsibility for transportation, special education and food service will eventually shift to the SVSU, Bazyk said. But when it comes to teachers, their collective bargaining agreement does not allow movement until 2023 at the earliest – though bargaining on the Arlington teachers’ contract is set to begin in April of 2022.
“Your oversight is not going to change a whole lot,” Bazyk told the board.
For Arlington, the plan moving forward is for Culkeen and Assistant Superintendent Laura Boudreau to alternate attendance at Arlington School Board meetings, board chair Todd Wilkins said. Culkeen made that same commitment to the SVSU board at an earlier meeting.
Culkeen had planned to attend last week’s Arlington meeting in person, but was unable to due to a family obligation. He plans to attend the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 19.
But board member Nicol Whalen was more concerned about what wasn’t in the memo – details such as an organization chart, a workflow for the transition process, and how information will flow from the SVSU central office to the Arlington schools. It’s a big change from having a superintendent in the building, she said.
Bazyk said as the plan moves forward and people take over his former duties, the leadership structure will become more clear.
“I’m just not sure that our needs and expectations are documented and clarified,” Whalen said, or that it’s clear at what level the supervisory union or the district will be making decisions.
Bazyk then reassured Whalen and the board that the SVSU’s leadership understands Arlington’s desire for a certain degree of autonomy.
“We should have a plan in place that allows you to stay separate. You are the only [operating] school district that came out of the SVSU merger that remains a school district in the same position,” he said. “So you know, I do strongly feel that you will retain independence, speaking with [SVSU] assistant superintendents, directors of special education and human resource directors … they’re not looking to come in and put the SVSU stamp on things.”
Wilkins advised that board members take the next month to study the plan and write down concerns and issues to bring to Culkeen for the next meeting.
The board also reviewed the first draft of the Arlington School District’s proposed $7.325 million budget for fiscal 2023. That budget includes a 2.54 percent increase from fiscal 2022, with the increase reflecting a negotiated 3 percent raise for employees, the elevation of a part-time art teacher to full time at Fisher Elementary School, and a $100,000 line item for contingency expenses for the SVSU transition.
An in-depth hearing on the budget will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12.