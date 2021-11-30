ARLINGTON — The debate over where to invest Arlington’s share of federal ARPA money on big-ticket items has narrowed to water and sewer, but even that is still being debated.
The Arlington Select Board held a second public input session Nov. 22 during its regular board meeting, and there were supporters of both ready to make their case for the American Rescue Plan Act money.
Steve McClafferty told the board that sewer was identified 30 years ago as being important and that hasn’t changed.
“The citizens are loud and clear that they want a town-wide sewer system,” McClafferty said. “This has been talked about for almost 30 years.”
McClafferty said if the current board doesn’t take advantage of the ARPA money, it will be 30 more years and the town’s sewer system will still be needed.
“If it doesn’t happen now, it will never get done in this town,” McClafferty said.
Don Keelan said he was part of the effort 30 years ago when the school was converted to sewer, and he said people then knew it should be expanded from the school.
“Thirty years ago, the town recognized that we needed to do something,” Keelan said. “You have the opportunity now to take advantage of what we have and run with it.”
But several people pointed out that the town also has water system needs. There are currently shovel-ready projects for the water system but nothing ready to go for sewer.
Select Board member Cynthia Browning said she agrees with the need for sewer, but it’s not ready.
“There is no set plan [for sewer] at this time,” Browning said. “But the water department has projects that are ready to begin, and would qualify for ARPA funds. We have water projects ready to go.”
She said there are serious questions about the sewer system.
“There’s not enough money and we don’t have a plan,” she said. “It’s important to use some of the money to explore options to see what might be possible from an engineering perspective. It’s important people keep their expectations realistic. We do not have a wastewater project ready to go.”
Board member Todd Wilkins repeated what he said at the first meeting. He strongly believes some of the funding needs to be set aside to get a sewer project ready so the next time a bucket of money presents itself, the town will be ready to act.
“I’m in favor of using some of this money to work with the water department to fix some aging infrastructure,” Wilkins said. “I’m strongly in favor of moving forward with a study that will have us better prepared for future grants. If you have a plan in place, you’re quickly moved to the top of the list.”
Another opinion came in from former Select Board Chair Keith Squires, who submitted written comments.
Squires said he understood the funds were meant to create jobs and repair, rebuild and replace aging infrastructure.
He said the town has two water projects that are fully engineered and would need only tweaks and new permits.
But Squires also pointed out that the town has a bridge that is currently unusable, a town garage building and a fire department building that are both needing to be replaced, as well as several town roads and culverts that need attention.
“Creating a sewer system that will be used by a very small percentage of homes in the town of Arlington needs to be considered very carefully,” Squires wrote. “The town of Arlington should ensure that the American Rescue Funding is used to repair the town infrastructure, not to increase the retirement fund of consulting engineers.”
Town Administrator Nick Zaiac had a few suggestions as well.
Zaiac passed along a suggestion that funds be used to scan and digitize town records, telling the board there were currently 7,000 pages of public records that were ready now. Digitizing the public records would protect them and make them more easily available.
That project, along with others, Zaiac said could be achieved with very little of the funds.
Zaiac also clarified dates for the funding, saying the ARPA funds have to be allocated by December 2024 with a December 2026 deadline for completing the projects.