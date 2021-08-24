BENNINGTON — Children in the area are heading back to school Wednesday for a new year of learning, even as they carry remnants of the previous year’s disruption: face masks.
All schools within the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, as well as the Arlington School District, are requiring everyone who enters their buildings to wear a mask, until further notice.
School boards made the decision based on recent guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education, administrators said.
“Everybody in our buildings — staff, students, contractors, visitors — is required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status,” said Katie West, spokeswoman for the SVSU, which runs eight schools in Bennington, Pownal, Shaftsbury and Woodford.
The masking policy also applies to athletes and physical education students who are doing activities indoors, West said.
Masks can be taken off while eating and won’t be required of those who have medical exemptions.
Schools will be providing masks to people who don’t have one.
And at Fisher Elementary School and Arlington Memorial Middle and High School, COVID-19 testing is available onsite to students or staff members who request it, said Assistant Superintendent Bill Bazyk. The coronavirus testing is offered through an Agency of Education program, he said.
Bazyk said the Arlington School District Board decided to implement the agency’s recommendation to require universal masking for the first 10 days of school. The board will then review on Sept. 8 whether the policy should be changed.
The board of the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District will re-evaluate its masking policy sometime next month, said West.
The board oversees Bennington Elementary, Molly Stark Elementary, Monument Elementary, Pownal Elementary, Shaftsbury Elementary and Woodford Hollow Elementary.
West said the Mount Anthony Union Board, which oversees the Mount Anthony Union Middle School and the high school, will review its own masking policy next quarter.
School buses are also requiring passengers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with federal regulations.
The above schools currently don’t have any social distancing policy in place. But the Arlington schools, Bazyk said, have set up their classrooms with an eye toward putting more space between students whenever possible.
“We’re always planning for the worst, especially with the rise of the delta variant,” he said of the coronavirus strain that is currently predominant in the U.S.