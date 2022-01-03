MANCHESTER – Schools across Bennington County were set to reopen from the winter break on Tuesday amidst uncertainty about how the recent surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant of the virus will affect classes.
As of Monday, the state reported 245 new COVID cases and a seven-day average positive test rate of 11.3 percent – well more than double the 5.2 percent rate as of Dec. 21.
According to the Vermont Health Department, Bennington County reported 720 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days as of Monday, and a case per 100,000 rate of 2,020.7 – the highest among Vermont’s 14 counties.
Across the region, the Health Department handed out COVID-19 home tests, with instructions for students to take them in the days just before returning to school to minimize exposure as the virus surges across the state. Monday and Tuesday, Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester was offering testing to students on campus.
School officials across the county agree: If students are not well, they should stay home.
“Please continue to wear masks and stay home when sick to help slow the spread of the virus,” the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union said on its Facebook page.
In a letter to families, the Arlington School District spelled it out specifically.
“No one should be coming to school with any of the following symptoms without first speaking with Nurse Laurie (DiStasio) or Nurse Errin (Pickering): runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, aches, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea,” the district said in a letter dated Sunday.
In the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, Superintendent Randi Lowe, in a letter to families, said the situation is similar to what communities faced at the start of the school year, when the delta variant was hitting Vermont.
“I want to let you know that I am concerned about our ability to staff our schools in the coming weeks. We had to close one of our schools before break as a result of not having enough staff to operate. It is likely that this will happen again, for a class, grade level, or school, as omicron makes its way through our communities,” Lowe said.
“Regardless of how severe the virus is, the testing and isolation requirements will likely impact our operations. We will do our best to minimize disruptions, but you should be aware that they may happen. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding during these challenging times,” she added.
In Arlington, DiStasio and Pickering outlined the updated guidelines for when parents and guardians need to keep kids home for quarantine if they become a close contact, and when they can return to school.
Quarantine is required for students who are more than six months since receiving a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, more than two months from a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or less than two weeks since a booster, they said.
Those who test positive with a PCR or antigen test can leave home after five days if:
-- they never had symptoms;
-- If their symptoms have improved, and they’ve been 24 hours fever-free without taking a fever-reducer, and they wear a mask through day 10.
They also offered new advice on masks.
“Many infectious disease experts are advising a close fitting surgical mask, KN95 or KF94 mask instead of cloth,” the nurses said. “If you cannot access these upgraded masks you can make sure your cloth face coverings are close fitting with no gaps and should be in good shape with no holes, frayed edges or signs of wear. Cloth masks should have at least two layers of tightly woven fabric. Single ply gaiters do not protect the wearer or the people around them.”
The SVSU also offered an outline of the new guidance on its website.
A call to Ted Fisher, the communications director of the Vermont Agency of Education, inquiring whether there was any new guidance from the agency as the omicron variant spreads was not returned by press time.