BENNINGTON — Voters in the three Bennington area school districts will decide on budget requests during the annual March elections, but voters in only one district will encounter a race for a board seat.
The lone contest on any of the ballots for the March 7 election has incumbent Francis Kinney facing a challenge from Scott McEnaney for a Shaftsbury seat on the Mount Anthony Union School District Board.
MAUSD
Also on the MAU district ballot, Wendy June Marie is unopposed for a North Bennington seat, incumbent David Frederickson is the only candidate for two open Bennington seats on the regional board, and there are no candidates for open Pownal and Woodford board seats.
The MAU district is seeking approval of a $25,900,824 budget for the July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, year, essentially level with the $25,864,427 budget approved last March.
SVUESD
In the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District, three candidates are running unopposed on the ballot, including Christelle Nicol of Bennington, Sandra “Sandy” Foster of Pownal and Glenn Thurber of Woodford.
A second Pownal seat did not attract a candidate qualifying for the ballot.
The regional elementary school budget is proposed at $27,167,856 for the next fiscal year. This compares with the $26,425,265 approved last March.
Southwest Tech
The annual Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District ballot attracted only two candidates, Timothy Kane and Dane Whitman, for three board openings. Whitman is an incumbent.
Its budget for the next year is proposed at $4,383,830. That compares to the $4,227,688 spending plan approved in 2022.
A separate ballot question asks voters to approve adding $60,000 to the reserve fund for capital improvements and $20,000 to a reserve fund for equipment.
FLOOR MEETINGS
The school district floor meetings will be held March 6.
The MAU District meeting will be held at the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union central offices at 184 North St., beginning at 6 p.m., while the elementary school district meeting is scheduled to begin at the same location at 6:15 p.m.
The technical school district floor meeting will be held March 6 prior to the Bennington annual town floor meeting at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
The school meeting will start at 6:45 p.m., and the town meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.