BENNINGTON — The statistics are staggering. Nearly one in five women in the United States will experience completed or attempted rape during their lifetimes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey.
Just over 80 percent of women and 43 percent of men nationwide will experience some form of sexual harassment or assault. One in three women will experience a completed or attempted rape for the first time between the ages of 11 and 17, and about half of all female victims will be raped by an intimate partner or acquaintance. For LGBTQ individuals, that number increases two-fold.
Here in Vermont, the situation isn’t much better. Overall, according to a Vermont legislative report in 2022, there were 3,373 requests for relief from abuse orders in 2021 alone. The number of rapes reported in Bennington in 2018 was 33.56 per 100,000 individuals, a 155.4 percent increase from 2017.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and how to prevent sexual violence.
Each year during April, state, territory, tribal and community-based organizations, rape crisis centers, government agencies, businesses, campuses, and individuals plan events and activities to highlight sexual violence as a public health, human rights, and social justice issue and reinforce the need for prevention efforts.
Here in Bennington County, those prevention efforts fall to the Project Against Violent Encounters.
“Each April across the United States, communities come together to raise awareness about sexual violence and its impact on the health and, quite honestly, the humanity of the communities affected,” said Michael Dreiblatt, assistant director at PAVE in Bennington County. “It’s been a longstanding tradition that we reach out at this time to let people know that there are resources available if they’ve been sexually assaulted and to give opportunities for people to tell stories about success and moving past sexual assault that it doesn’t have to be the defining event of your life.”
The purpose of the designated month is to raise awareness of sexual violence and inform individuals of the many resources available to victims of sexual assault.
“Different people call for different reasons,” Dreiblatt said. “Some are calling on behalf of themselves. ‘What are the resources that are available? Can I get a therapist? If I need to leave, is there housing available? What kind of financial services might there be available?’ Those kinds of things that we can help with.”
In many of these cases, one person has been controlling the victim’s whole life, including things like finances or not allowing the victim to go out and see other people. Sometimes, survivors are looking for very basic resources to escape the situation they find themselves in, he said.
“Other people are looking for what’s called a relief from abuse order, an RFA. How can they use the legal system or navigate through the system? These are all parts of what we provide. We also provide emergency housing. We operate a shelter and provide emergency housing at motels, if necessary.”
PAVE has a good working relationship with several partners in the community, including memorandums of understanding with all of the local law enforcement agencies, so that if domestic violence is reported, they can contact PAVE and share information with the survivors. They also have a relationship with the State’s Attorney’s Office, and probation and parole.
“One of the programs that we offer is called family time. Family time is supervised visitation. If there had been violence in the home, and one parent had committed violence against the other, we know that families are going to come back together and that they’re going to reconnect, but how can they reconnect in a supervised, orderly way that’s free from violence? That’s our supervised visitation called family time. All of these programs can have a positive impact on victims.”
Sexual assault happens everywhere, creating victims that can carry the scars of their abuse for years, but Dreiblatt has seen how victims can and do recover.
“You know, a lot of times when we hear or see reports about this, we hear doom and gloom. We don’t hear about the success stories about people who have moved past their sexual assault, who have helped others who have become assets and leaders in their community. So many of the volunteers that work with PAVE are people who have unfortunately been sexually assaulted or been victims of domestic violence, and take that and use it to better their community and use it to help others. That’s the mission of PAVE, to help others move past what they’ve been subjected to and use it to help others.”
For individuals still struggling from sexual assault or abuse, Dreiblatt suggests reaching out to PAVE’s hotline or any other domestic and sexual assault hotlines. If you know of someone out there who can’t ask for help themselves, you can be that person who reaches out for help, he said.
“If you call the PAVE hotline, or any of the other hotlines that are available, you’ll find a welcoming, warm, caring person who will only go as far as you want to go. The client is the best person to know what’s right in their lives. Reach out and at least have that conversation. I know the stigma can be very hard, but this doesn’t have to be life-defining. This was not your fault. You did not cause this. Somebody else’s action caused this. And there are resources and people who want to help.”
PAVE advises: If you or a loved one are in an emergency, call 911. If you need help or support for a sexual or domestic assault or abuse, call the PAVE hotline at 802-442-2111. You can also reach out to the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.