Readers: This story was updated at 8:15 p.m. Thursday with the BRSU and BBA announcing schools would be closed Friday.
MANCHESTER — The schools of the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union and Burr and Burton Academy closed early Thursday in advance of a messy winter storm that’s expected to bring a mixture of rain, sleet and snow along with icy conditions through Friday.
They'll have Friday off, too: Both the BRSU and BBA announced Thursday night that they were calling off classes due to the anticipated wintery mess.
"The roads are already very slippery and the sleet and snow will be transitioning to all snow throughout the night and much of tomorrow," BRSU superintendent Randi Lowe said. "To all of the kids who made strong cases for a snow day today, you have got it! I hope you enjoy the snow and stay safe."
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., issued a winter storm warning for the region from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday, with Bennington and Windham counties and nearby New York and Massachusetts communities affected.
Forecasters predicted snow and sleet accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for the region and warned travel could be hazardous due to icy conditions.
Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center will be closed on Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. The closure includes both outdoor testing and indoor vaccination operations. The Resource Center will re-open on Saturday.
Green Mountain Power advised Vermonters to prepare for outages, saying in a release that some of the snow may be heavy. Along with the possibility of icing, especially in the southern part of GMP’s service area, and that could take down trees and power lines. GMP is urging safety for customers as some scattered outages are possible and any travel could be difficult during this regional long-duration storm. The company said GMP’s field forces are prepared to respond, along with external help to supplement GMP crews if needed.
“We track multiple forecasts for days in advance so that we can be in the right place to respond as quickly as safely possible for our customers. The weight of the snow will be heavier and icing will be possible before the temperatures drop Thursday night into Friday morning, and that’s when some outages are possible. We want customers to be alert to the changing weather conditions and always stay far away from any downed lines or trees as they could still be energized. Call us to help,” said Mike Burke, GMP’s Vice President of Field Operations, in the release.
The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, which includes mountain towns such as Winhall and Londonderry and rural communities like Pawlet, Danby and Sunderland, made the decision to send students home three hours early on Thursday.
“The road crews are expecting a flash freeze in the afternoon and we wanted to make sure everyone made it home safely,” Lowe said.
Burr and Burton, which serves the same footprint, announced it would dismiss students for the day at 11:30 a.m., and followed up Thursday evening with an email and phone messages announcing classes were called off Friday.
Thursday morning saw some bus travel delayed or interrupted throughout Bennington County, as a mix of warmer temperatures melted snow onto the still-cold ground, causing icy conditions.
In Arlington, Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Deputy Superintendent William Bazyk advised families that the town road crew was applying stone to gravel roads overnight and would add more as buses made their way through town.
“If you live on a gravel road, please locally check your condition. Any student absence or tardy due to residing on a gravel road will be excused today,” he said.
In the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, bus routes in Pownal and Shaftsbury were shifted to paved roads. Families were advised to plan for the bus to stop “at the nearest bus stop on a paved road.”
In Arlington, Fisher Elementary School and Arlington Memorial High School were dismissed at noon.
A snow day for Friday appeared to be a strong possibility given the storm forecast, with a cold front stalled over the region and a low pressure system moving up the coast.
The National Weather Service forecast called for snow and sleet on Thursday, with a daytime accumulation of 2 to 4 inches, and another 3 to 7 inches Friday night, transitioning to all snow by 3 a.m. Friday morning. Another 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected Friday, with temperatures falling into the teens and wind chill as low as minus-3 degrees Fahrenheit.
Friday night, air temperatures are expected to plunge to minus-3 degrees, with wind chill reaching minus-18.