BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony Union School District Board now has two vacancies to fill.
The Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School Board discussed filling a vacancy there on Monday but tabled the matter until its next board meeting.
Meanwhile, school officials are urging anyone from Pownal interested in serving on either the elementary or secondary school board to contact the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union office or a current board member.
The two Pownal vacancies resulted from longtime board members Timothy Holbrook and Cynthia Brownell deciding not to seek reelection in March to the MAU and elementary school boards respectively.
Meeting earlier this month, the MAU board also learned that member Carrie Bond, of North Bennington, is stepping down, which will create an opening as a representative from the village on the regional board.
Bond said she would be leaving the board “due to family reasons and shifting priorities.”
Board members praised her work on the MAU board and thanked her for her service. She was first elected to the post in 2017.
APPLICANTS WELCOME
Meanwhile, the SVSU has posted a website notice seeking applicants for appointment to both boards.
Interested persons for the elementary board seat should email a letter of interest to board Chairman Chris Murphy at chris.murphy.svuesd@gmail.com.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and reside in Pownal.
For the MAU board vacancies, qualified people for either the Pownal or North Bennington seats should email a letter of interest to Amie Gosselin, executive assistant to Superintendent James Culkeen, by April 26. She can be reached at amie.gosselin@svsu.org.
Board appointments will be until the next annual March election, when those seats will be up for election to a full term.