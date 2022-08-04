WILMINGTON — Four apartments and retail space are now envisioned in the long-vacant building across from Wilmington’s town offices and the former police station.

“I think we’re going to have three long-term [rentals] and we’ll use the smaller one possibly as short-term, but it might just be all long-term,” Travis Wendel, owner of Pioneer Timber Frames LLC in Wilmington, told the town’s Development Review Board. “It will be easier.”

Wendel is proposing the project at 1 East Main St. In May, he told the Select Board he would no longer be pursuing plans to house a craft brewery and tasting room in the space.

Previously, the DRB approved the project in a 2019 decision calling the property “a cornerstone of the downtown.” The proposal also included apartments on the top two floors. Approval expired in May.

At the DRB hearing Monday, Wendel said he wants to have space for a retail tenant or two on the first floor. The second floor will have two apartments with an office space, and the third floor will have two apartments. He noted that new potable water and sprinkler lines have been installed, and the restoration of a porch is very close to completion.

The DRB has 45 days from Monday to issue a decision. Wendel’s application for conditional use must meet historic standards.

His project came up in May when the Select Board approved a tax stabilization agreement for the property.

To attract new businesses or expand existing local businesses, the town’s tax stabilization policy allows for incremental tax increases on new construction and for existing businesses being expanded or renovated.

“Sadly, we have seen this building sit empty for quite some time now,” Board Vice Chairman John Gannon said at the time. He asked Wendel if he’s committed to the July 2023 completion date.

Tax credits for the project will expire by then, Wendel said. Gretchen Havreluk, economic development consultant for the town, noted tax credits came from both the federal and state governments.

According to the permit application, the property formerly was used as a paint store and has been vacant since Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011.