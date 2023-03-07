STRATTON — It was another quiet Town Meeting day in Stratton, with 28 of the town’s 234 voters turning out Tuesday morning.
Town Clerk Kent Young described the annual meeting as “another typical year.”
“All budgets were passed as warned and all incumbents were reelected,” he said. “We did have an article to reduce the school board from five members to three, but that was voted down and so we still have all five.”
At the end of the meeting, a non-binding resolution was approved asking the school board, Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Windham/Bennington, and Gov. Phil Scott to support school choice.
Stratton’s 54 students are tuitioned out to other nearby schools. At Tuesday’s meeting, voters approved a rate of $18,000 for elementary school students, $19,300 for grades 7 and 8, and just shy of $20,000 for high school students attending Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester. Some students in Stratton also attend Stratton Mountain School.
In total, voters approved $1.3 million for Stratton’s school budget.
“We’re doing a reappraisal this year, but nobody asked any serious questions about it,” said Young.
On the town warrant, voters approved a town budget of $989,000 and another $1.179 million for the highway fund.
Voters also approved $63,500 to the Stratton Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and another $41,883 to human services agencies in the county.