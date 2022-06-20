BENNINGTON — Another teen has been arraigned in connection with the alleged attack by a 15-year-old Shaftsbury girl who pistol-whipped a man last month.
Simon Free, 18, from Bennington, was arraigned on Monday on two felony counts — aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On May 20 at 8:53 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired on Glastenbury Road, according to court documents. Free was found driving a vehicle with a woman passed out and covered in blood, a juvenile and Logan Morin, 15.
Free had suffered several dog bites on his hands and head during the alleged assault.
The man who was the target of the assault left the fight with several deep lacerations to the head and other injuries, including bruised ribs. He claimed that Free either kicked or punched him. A witness came forward and said Free was standing over the man and kicking him in the ribs. The witness then pulled Free off the victim and pushed him into the car.
During the assault, Morin allegedly pulled the trigger of a gun she was holding, and it stopped everyone in their tracks. The witness took the gun from her and hid it.
When the witness came back, he saw Free holding a large rock in the garden. The witness believed that Free was going to throw it at him or the victim. Free then said, ”I’m [expletive] done with you,” and he put the rock down and ran away.
That night, Free admitted to a state trooper that he was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis at the time of the assault, but the witness believes everyone in the vehicle was under the influence of more than alcohol.
In another statement, a juvenile who was present for the alleged attack didn’t mention Free’s involvement. She said he was standing next to the truck rocking back and forth while his eyes “were opening and shutting like crazy.”
Free pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was released with conditions that include no alcohol, weapons, drugs or contact with other people involved in the alleged attack. He is under a legal curfew from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.