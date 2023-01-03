BENNINGTON — An alleged fentanyl trafficker has been arrested while free on conditions from a separate drug raid that occurred in April.
Jacob Lundy, 28, of Bennington, was charged with fentanyl trafficking, felony cocaine possession and violating his conditions of release. He was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Tuesday by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady.
According to court documents, Bennington Police received a tip on Dec. 19 that Lundy and another person were in a home for several days where they were not welcome, and they were unwilling to leave despite the homeowner's protests. The police were alerted of Lundy’s location, and that he allegedly had drugs.
Two hours after the police were notified, they arrived at the home and were let in by the homeowner. Lundy and the other individual were in the bedroom when police arrived, lying in bed beside drug paraphernalia and a knife.
When the police searched the room, they found drugs under the mattress Lundy was lying on. Once tested, the drugs were confirmed to be 5 grams of cocaine and about 1.8 grams of fentanyl.
Lundy is under conditions of release regarding charges of fentanyl trafficking conspiracy and narcotic possession from an April 2022 drug raid. He allegedly violated those conditions by being in possession of a weapon and regulated drugs.
Lundy has pleaded not guilty to all charges mentioned above. McDonald-Cady set bail at $2,500 and, if he posts bail, his conditions of release will include a prohibition on possession of weapons and regulated drugs, and he is not allowed to have contact with anyone involved in the case.