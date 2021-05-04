The towns of Arlington and Shaftsbury are looking for a new animal control officer following the recent retirement of Traci Mulligan, who held the role in both towns for well over three decades.
Mulligan, in a phone interview on Tuesday, said her service with Arlington began in 1983. Upon her hiring she cobbled together some rudimentary equipment, including a folding wire crate and catch pole, and set about developing a dog ordinance and various administrative documents.
The following year she became the animal control officer in neighboring Shaftsbury and held both roles concurrently until stepping down on May 1 of this year. During that time, for shorter stints, she served the towns of Sunderland and Manchester.
An animal control officer is responsible for enforcing the town's dog ordinance, "which covers a wide range of nuisance dog violations and defines steps that can be taken to enforce the ordinance," and state licensing laws, according to the town of Shaftsbury's website.
Mulligan said her job entailed educating dog owners and that she "believed in helping people to adapt to control laws." Attitudes among dog owners, though never uniform, have changed significantly over the years, she said.
She recalled one dog owner, for instance, who said he did not yet want to spay his dog because he did not want to risk incurring the expense only to have the dog get hit by a car.
Mulligan, who also ran a dog adoption program and a small boarding and training business, built a kennel at her home near the Arlington-Shaftsbury town line, which served as the facility where dogs she impounded were housed temporarily.
Mulligan said she opposes the perception that certain breeds of dogs are more dangerous than others. "Don't judge a book by its cover," she said.
She recalled being called to collect a female golden retriever that tried to bite her and, conversely, a pit bull rescued in Sandgate that later saved children from a fire at his adopted home before losing his life.
Mulligan currently owns two Doberman pinschers, Doozie and Grits, and a cat, Rerun. She, her husband and the animals will be moving to Florida, where she grew up.
As animal control officer for multiple towns, Mulligan said she found herself fielding calls for a wide variety of wildlife-related situations, becoming adept at referring callers to the appropriate person who, say, handles raccoons or assists injured birds.
In 2018, Mulligan was involved in a protracted effort to find a dog that escaped from a cottage at the West Mountain Inn in Arlington. The dog was eventually found in Sunderland, thanks in part to community members who shared updates on Facebook.
Mulligan said she encounters fewer and fewer dog owners who do not want to comply with relevant laws.
"When I started this job, there were a lot of people pissed off," she said, recalling people who said things like, "What do you mean I have to get my dog vaccinated?"
Mulligan said that, years ago, she used to patrol "all the time" because stray dogs were common. "They were just trotting down the street, no collars," she said.
In the last five years, she said, she typically only ventured out in response to specific reports or complaints.
Leaders from both Arlington and Shaftsbury credited Mulligan for her decades of service.
"The Arlington Select Board offers its greatest thanks to Traci Mulligan for her 37 years of service to the town as animal control officer," Town Administrator Nick Zaiac wrote in an email. "Through the decades, Traci has been there for the people of Arlington, assisting with animal incidents large and small. Traci’s expertise in the nuance of animal control rules will certainly be irreplaceable."
During the Shaftsbury Select Board's meeting on Monday night, chairman Art Whitman likewise described Mulligan as "a very good and faithful animal control officer" who was "very diligent in her duties."
Whitman said that anyone who knows of a possible candidate should contact him or town administrator David Kiernan.
Arlington is also seeking to fill its ACO position. An application can be obtained at Arlington Town Hall or by emailing Zaiac at nick.zaiac@arlingtonvermont.org. The compensation is $500 per month, and the successful candidate "is encouraged to seek similar opportunities in nearby towns," Zaiac wrote.