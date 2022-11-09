On a historic Election Night, Vermont achieved some firsts, and one long-awaited “at last": the election of a woman to represent the Green Mountain State in the United States Congress.
State Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint's victory over Liam Madden and Ericka Redic in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives made Vermont 50th out of 50 states to send a woman to Congress. It also made her the first openly LGBTQ Vermonter elected to Congress.
Those long-awaited firsts weren't the only ones. Vermont became the first state to enshrine reproductive rights in its Constitution, with three out of four voters approving the change. And Charity Clark, a Burr and Burton Academy graduate whose family roots run deep in the Northshire, became the first woman elected by Vermonters as attorney general.
“Please take note, and take heart: Vermont is a place where kindness, integrity and courage matter,” Balint said Tuesday night. “Vermont is a place where the daughter of an immigrant and a working-class mom can become the first woman and first gay person to represent Vermont in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
In her remarks Tuesday night, Balint praised many trailblazing women in politics who served as her role models. But she focused on two in particular: Elaine Noble, whose election to the Massachusetts House in 1975 was the first for a gay woman, and Barbara Jordan, the first Black woman from the South elected to the U.S. House.
And this quote from Jordan resonated with Balint: “We are a people in a quandary about the present. We are a people in search of our future. We are a people in search of a national community.”
“I’ve been all over this state during this campaign, and everywhere I go, and every time I turn on the news, I hear people saying the same thing," she explained. They say, ‘Becca, I don’t want to be afraid of my neighbors anymore. Becca, I just want to be able to talk to my neighbors.'"
She called on her supporters to have the courage to change that dynamic.
“We cannot continue to demonize each other. Because if we stop and really see one another, we see how much we share, even with those who have been hateful or unkind,” she said. “Every parent worries about the future for our kids, every working family is anxious and uncertain about how to make ends meet, we’re afraid for our planet, we’re afraid for the freedoms that we hold so dear.”
"I know Vermonters believe politics can be different," Balint added. "It can be about making life better for all of us, and not about protecting the power and privilege of a few."
The results Tuesday night reflected how Vermont voters have been making their state different — by electing a Democratic Legislature and statewide officers, and a Republican governor, for the fourth time in a row.
The results also continued a trend that points at decreasing influence for Republicans statewide. Phil Scott, who won a resounding victory over Democratic nominee Brenda Seigel of Newfane, was the only Republican to win a statewide race on Tuesday. Every other statewide GOP candidate went down to defeat — most by 30 percentage points or more.
Much of the GOP’s slate of statewide and local candidates reflected a belief that Vermont wanted and needed a hard right turn, with more than a dash of Donald Trump-aligned stances on culture war issues and election denial.
Voters flatly rejected that proposition.
Rick Morton, who signed a letter asking Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results, was doubled up in his run for auditor by Doug Hoffer. Perennial Republican candidate H. Brooke Paige, an election denier, got blown out in two races — for treasurer, by Mike Pieciak, and for secretary of state, by Sarah Copeland Hanzas.
In fact, the only Republican other than Scott who came close to winning a statewide race — Sen. Joe Benning, who finished a close second to David Zuckerman for lieutenant governor — has been outspoken in his criticism of the Jan. 6 insurgency.
Locally, longtime Republican stalwart Rep. Mary A. Morrissey was top vote-getter in the Bennington-5 District. But first-term Rep. Sally Achey, R-Middletown Springs, lost her rematch with former Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman in the Rutland-Bennington district. William Gaiotti, who campaigned as a moderate Republican successor to outgoing Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan in the Bennington-Rutland District, was edged out by Democrat Mike Rice of Dorset.
Most notably, three Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection attendees who ran for the House — Joseph Gervais of Arlington, John Lyddy of Whitingham and Bruce Busa of Readsboro — all appeared to have lost, though Rep. Nelson Brownell’s razor-thin win over Busa in the Bennington-1 District could see a recount.
The results raise more questions: Can Scott, with two straight mandate-level wins in as many elections, drag the state GOP away from the far right and back to the moderate center where he's had so much success? And who will succeed Scott as the party standard-bearer when he steps aside?
As for the Democrats: Many will pile on Brenda Siegel for what can only be described as a historic loss. She said all along it would be an uphill fight. But losing by 45 percentage points? There’s no getting around it: That hurts.
Others will credit Siegel for having the guts to take on a popular incumbent, run on a platform that reflected her values and lived experience, and take up the cause for Vermonters whose voices aren’t always heard. She accomplished all those things, results aside.
Keep this in mind: Siegel fared only 4.4 percentage points worse than Zuckerman did two years ago. In both cases, those results came despite a blue tsunami swamping every other statewide race. And Zuckerman had far more money to spend, and greater name recognition, when he challenged Scott in 2020.
Siegel’s experience has real value, and she brought a perspective to politics that had been sorely lacking. But the comparative lack of government experience on her resume — a factor for Molly Gray, as well — points to the difficulty of getting established in Vermont politics.
Often, the price of entry is having enough time and resources to take on what amounts to a full-time job with part-time pay. That effectively shuts people out of the process. Siegel can take heart that she challenged that dynamic, too.
So where were the established candidates for governor — the ones who let Siegel do the fighting while they sat on the sidelines?
Lots of Democrats are critical of Scott for a variety of reasons, including his numerous vetoes. (That’s a one-sided view that assumes the Legislature bears no responsibility for vetoes or failed override votes, but that’s another story.) Yet, when it has come time to get in the ring and offer Vermonters a choice, those critics have been absent. Perhaps they're awaiting the day they won’t face an incumbent in a state that last sent an incumbent governor home in 1962.
Why not wait until the time is right?
In 1974, Patrick Leahy, whose retirement kicked off this memorable political season, threw his hat in the ring while U.S. Sen. George Aiken was still an incumbent and the most influential politician this state had ever produced. Leahy was a 34-year-old prosecutor; Aiken was a living legend.
Had Leahy waited for the “right” opportunity, and accepted the conventional wisdom about what a two-term Democratic Chittenden state’s attorney could hope to accomplish in a statewide race, would he be the heir to Aiken’s legacy of service, longevity and influence?
That's something to think about as Leahy's 48 years of service to Vermonters in Congress comes down to its last months.