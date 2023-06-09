BENNINGTON — Juneteenth is right around the corner, and Jonathan Phipps, equity coordinator for the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, is finalizing preparations for Bennington’s second annual celebration commemorating the new federal holiday.
From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, the SVSU Central Office parking lot at 113 Depot St. will be filled with performers, fun activities, community partners and free food to honor the end of slavery in the United States.
Juneteenth has gone by several different names over the years. Jubilee Day is often used in the South. Freedom Day and Black Independence Day are others. Phipps says he prefers another.
“I call it America’s Second Independence Day, simply because I like inclusivity,” he said. “It’s a federal holiday. It’s for all of us.
“I’m a history person, so calling it that kind of gives you that nuance and makes people ask, ‘Well, why do we need a second one?’” he continued. “Well, the first one… how are you going to claim freedom when half of our economy was essentially (based on slavery)?”
Last year, the Phipps and the SVSU held Bennington’s first official Juneteenth celebration at Mount Anthony Union Middle School on a blustery, overcast day. Combined with some added partners to the event and keeping fingers crossed for more favorable weather, the hope is that moving the event closer to downtown will double the turnout this year.
Phipps is well-aware of the challenges of hosting a celebration of the longest-running African-American holiday in a predominantly white community. He assures those that might feel some reticence or apprehension about attending because they aren’t informed on the holiday (such as this very writer at last year’s event) that they are very much part of the target audience.
“That’s why I like ‘Second American Independence Day,’ as opposed to when I was younger when I’d call it ‘Black Independence Day’ or ‘Black Liberation Day,’” he said. “You’re celebrating an important part of American history that a lot of people don’t necessarily cover or really know about.
“A lot of people, even in the Black community, don’t know about Juneteenth,” he added.
Phipps says in addition to being a moment to celebrate and commemorate the day slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned they were free – two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation – it is also a day to educate, reflect, and foster deeper, more meaningful conversations.
“It’s not as cut and dried as a lot of people make it – no history is,” he said. “That’s one reason I think it being a federal holiday is a good thing, us having events like this is a good thing. It’s a good platform for us to engage and see where we really are as people, as a society, as a nation. It’s a good jumping off point.”
Phipps mentioned some of the organizations that will be present to give some of that historical context, such as Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home, and the Bennington Museum.
Juneteenth isn’t just a history lesson, though. Phipps was also excited to mention several musical performers and DJ Jason Dansby will liven the scene up, as well as several guest speakers, including leadership from SVSU, the Bennington Select Board, Southwest Vermont Medical Center, the Vermont Department of Health, and a student from the Vermont Anti-Racism Network.
Phipps said other pieces of the community that will join the festivities include the Bennington Martens, Clemmons Family Farm and Sheela’s Mobile Braiding LLC. He emphasized free food from The Abbey Group, as well as giveaways like buttons, wristbands, pencils and educational Juneteenth coloring books.
“My goal with this event is always to try and get all of these organizations together under one roof. Get them close enough to one another so that they can understand that we have to collaborate and work together on a continual basis to make certain initiatives and efforts move forward.”