BURLINGTON — At the First Unitarian Church overlooking Church Street, about a dozen people wearing purple T-shirts and holding signs with the hashtag “#MORETIME” gathered last Tuesday. They showed up despite the rainy forecast and weathered the drizzle, proudly displaying their shirts bearing an outline of their state and the following statistics:
• “13,000 Vermonters 65+ with Alzheimer’s”
• “26,000 Unpaid Caregivers”
• “5th Leading Cause of Death in VT”
These advocates from the Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association — a mix of staff members, Alzheimer’s patients, family members, and caregivers — came out for a cause: to urge Medicare to cover Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs that can help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
The first of their kind, Lecanemab (Leqembi), aducanumab (Aduhelm), and donanemab (no trade name yet) have been proven to alter the disease and give patients more time of lucidity, thus extending their quality of life. Every day without them, more than 2,000 people enter a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s, making them ineligible for current treatments.
Tuesday’s gathering, called the Vermont Rally for Access, was part of a larger message being sent to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which has denied full and unrestricted coverage of those treatments. Similar demonstrations are being held in every state this month to protest the barriers to accessing these life-changing drugs, which treat plaque in the brain and have been shown to reduce the rate of cognitive decline by 35 percent in Alzheimer’s patients.
At last Tuesday’s rally, Megan Polyte, policy director for the Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter, explained that the CMS is unique in that its policy-making is not influenced by direct lobbying. As a result, the Alzheimer’s Association has been trying several methods to get its message across. She said the Vermont chapter had never held a rally before Tuesday.
“Nobody really knows exactly what the right way to put the pressure on is, because I don’t think any organization has had to change policy within the CMS like that,” she said. “There’s nothing more powerful than hearing from advocates.”
On June 1, the CMS announced its plan to make the aforementioned Alzheimer’s drugs more accessible to those who need them, especially those 65 and older covered by Medicare. The drugs must first be granted “traditional approval” by the FDA, of which Leqembi is being first considered. On June 9, the FDA advisory committee unanimously approved it to be considered for traditional approval, which will be decided in the coming weeks.
“Broader Medicare coverage would begin on the same day the FDA grants traditional approval,” the CMS press release stated. “Under CMS’ current coverage policy, if FDA grants traditional approval to other drugs in this class they would also be eligible for broader coverage.”
After a product obtains traditional approval, Medicare coverage will only be provided through a registry, something CMS has never required for any other FDA-approved drug. This registry will be composed of participating physicians and clinical teams that collect “evidence about how these drugs work in the real world,” according to the CMS.
This is a stumbling block for Alzheimer’s advocates.
“They’ve been talking about a registry, and there are a lot of questions about what that would mean, what would it look like, and how hard would it be for physicians to register,” Polyte said. “If nobody’s registered in Vermont, would that mean it’s not an option for treatment for anyone in Vermont?
“There are still a lot of questions around the cost and the copay,” she added. “One of the things we talk a lot about within the association is equity for people. It’s great if you have a drug available, but if nobody can afford it, and if they can’t afford it even with insurance, what does it mean?”
Several Vermonters directly affected by Alzheimer’s disease came to Burlington for the rally.
Jennie Craig, 82, of Rutland, and her daughter, Betsey Bianchi, stood up and spoke to the crowd. Darryll Rudy, 79, of St. Johnsbury, and his partner, Barbara Edelman, gave emotional testimonies as well, speaking to the value of time and science, especially for a groundbreaking class of drugs that —f or the first time — directly attacks the biology of the disease rather than deals with the side effects.
Diagnosed three years ago, Rudy qualified for a clinical trial at The Memory Clinic in Bennington. He and Edelman have been driving six hours roundtrip each month for the last year and a half.
Craig and her daughter also participated in a clinical trial in Bennington, and both spoke highly of The Memory Clinic’s care. The Memory Clinic is the only medical facility in Vermont that conducts clinical research trials for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia. These trials can offer new medications that are not available by prescription.
A lifelong activist who protested the Vietnam War, Rudy said he and Edelman are practicing Buddhists who live in the present and don’t subscribe to the notion of “hope.”
“I’m dying of Alzheimer’s, and I’m not shy about it,” Rudy said. “Since treatments aren’t accessible to me, I’ve done the next best thing. I enrolled in a clinical trial for the next treatment that is in line for FDA approval [donanemab].”
“I’m lucky to be in this trial,” he added. “It likely is [slowing] the progression of my disease, which buys me more precious time to be active. If it ends up that only the very wealthy benefit from this treatment because CMS won’t provide coverage for all, I will be outraged.”
Dr. Courtnay Wilson and Dr. Lisa Catapano-Friedman, clinicians at The Memory Clinic in Bennington, said CMS’ refusal to cover those medications is “disrespectful” to patients and families who invested time and effort into the research studies. They also said it discriminates against the majority of patients who cannot afford those medications on their own.
“As a result of the ability of these drugs to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, it is expected that people who receive these medications will have an enhanced quality of life and be able to stay out of nursing homes for a longer period of time,” they said. “The cost-benefit analysis is not complicated; staying out of a nursing home for two to three months will ‘pay for’ a year’s worth of these medications, but that’s just the financial side. The extended quality of life provided by these medications is impossible to quantify, even though it’s what matters most to the patients.
“How can you put a dollar value on being able to spend more time with friends and family, doing the things you enjoy doing, and maintaining dignity and quality of life?”