BENNINGTON — A man accused of robbing the Bennington Subway in 2019 almost copped to the crime during a court hearing Wednesday but changed his mind at the last moment and now faces a jury instead.
Zachary Dumas, 33, of Bennington was in Bennington Superior Court on Wednesday accused of larceny for allegedly robbing the Subway on North Street more than two years ago. In court, Dumas rejected a plea deal and, moments later, appeared before a jury to face the charges.
According to the witnesses and surveillance footage, a hooded figure — allegedly Dumas — walked into the Subway on the night of June 7, 2019, pulled the strings of his hoodie tight around his face, then put his hand into his pocket to make it appear he had a weapon. The suspect said, “Give me [the] money in the cash register.”
After Casey Meyer, an employee at Subway, gave him the money, the suspect fled and the manager, Ota Greden, locked the door and called the police. Within minutes, the Bennington Police Department was on the scene. After a foot chase, Dumas was arrested and charged with larceny.
In court on Wednesday, Dumas said he didn’t commit the crime, but added that he felt compelled to take the deal anyway.
“I’m getting threatened with habitual offender,” Dumas said. “I know I didn’t do this.”
Being charged as a habitual offender means Dumas faces life in prison. After wavering for a few moments, he changed his mind and entered a plea of not guilty.
The jury trial moved forward with five witnesses from the state, one witness from the defense and three pieces of evidence.
Greden testified that he was on duty at the time of the robbery. He was the only person throughout the investigation to directly identify Dumas as the suspect. Greden felt comfortable making the identification, because he has known the defendant for years. They grew up together in Bennington, he testified.
Prosecutors played security camera footage from the robbery, showing the incident from three angles — none of which shows the robber’s face. Dumas shook his head as the video showed the robber running out of the restaurant with the money.
Meyer also testified to knowing Dumas for years through family friends. Still, Meyer could not say under oath that he recognized the robber to be Dumas.
The state also brought Bennington Police officers to the stand — Lt. Camillo Grande, Detective Corey Briggs and retired Detective Sgt. Christopher Lauzon. Each of them described their recollection of that night.
Shavonne Doucette was Dumas’ girlfriend at the time and is the mother of his children. Lauzon spoke to her at her home the night of the robbery. When Lauzon asked Doucette if Dumas was inside, she said no. Lauzon also said her demeanor was “less than stellar” when they spoke.
Although Doucette denied Dumas was in her home that night, when she took the stand she told another story. She said she lied to the police when they came to her home that night and said, under oath, that Dumas was sleeping on her couch at the time of the robbery.
Doucette said she lied to protect Dumas because at the time he was under conditions of release, and he was supposed to be at his mother’s house. She said she was unaware that Dumas was a suspect for a robbery.
During closing arguments, the defense focused on the credibility, or lack thereof, of the witnesses in the case, pointing out that only one person identified Dumas. The prosecution, represented by Deputy State’s Attorney Alexander N. Burke, emphasized the contradictions in Doucette’s and Greden’s testimony.
“There is nothing more dangerous than finding someone guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, based upon the word of one person,” said defense attorney Thomas Lamar Enzor.
The jury will be back for deliberation today (Thursday) at 9 a.m.