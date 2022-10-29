BENNINGTON — A 29-year-old Bennington woman was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of Ulysses Ivy last week.
According to the Bennington Police Department, Erin M. Wilson, identified by police as the girlfriend of the alleged shooter, was arrested on a warrant for being an accessory after the fact in connection with Ivy's homicide. Bail was set $50,000.
Wilson is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said previously that Ivey, 39, of Bennington, was killed in the shooting on Wednesday night shortly after 8 p.m. along a stretch of Route 9 near the Green Mountain Power substation, west of Route 279. Ivey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The alleged gunman was identified as Elliot Russell, 46, also known as “Face.” He is formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., but was recently released from a Vermont jail and was believed to have assaulted and pistol-whipped several individuals recently in the Hoosick Falls area of New York.
Russell was arrested Thursday afternoon in New York, after the Bennington Police provided information to New York authorities on where he might be found. Doucette told the Banner that Russell’s extradition back to Vermont to stand trial is in process.
Russell is no stranger to the Vermont legal system. He was convicted in 2007 of attempted murder after stabbing a man in front of a bar on Main Street in Bennington. Russell was sentenced to 13 to 15 years behind bars. It is believed that he was recently released from prison in that case.
Police are still investigating any possible relationship between the shooter and the victim. No weapon has been recovered, but police found several shell casings at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.