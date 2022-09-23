BENNINGTON — A local man is being held without bail after jumping out a second-story window to escape arrest for allegedly hitting a woman.
Joshua Finefrock, 36, of Bennington has been charged with violating a court order and second degree domestic assault, both felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of impeding a public officer. He was arraigned for the April incident at Bennington Superior Court on Thursday.
In Finefrock’s case, Bennington Police responded to a report of domestic disturbance on the morning of April 14 at a medical office building on Dewey Street. There they found a woman sniffing and crying, according to court documents.
Allegedly, the night before the incident, Finefrock trashed the woman’s home and broke her cellphone. That morning, he and the woman were in a car together, and he shoved her. The woman said, “he like body checked me I guess” before he took off in her car.
She said the body check didn’t hurt her, but she was concerned that he was driving her car. She didn’t know where he was headed, but she said he had “made threats.” The woman told police that Finefrock “is not taking his meds anymore.”
Before this incident, Finefrock was charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors for an alleged assault on the same woman on Sept. 27, 2020.
According to the documents associated with that case, Finefrock broke down the door to the woman’s home, and took her car keys and cellphone.
“He took my only way to call and my only way to get around,” she said.
When he was apprehended, Finefrock was handcuffed and allegedly pushed a police officer, causing a concussion. The officer also had a bloody ear and said his head, knees and elbows hurt.
Finefrock was charged as a habitual offender, meaning prior to this incident he was convicted of three or more felonies in the state. The status as a habitual offender allows the court the opportunity to sentence him to life in prison.
His prior charges include two felony counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer and impeding a public officer, in addition to the misdemeanor counts of interfering with emergency services, resisting arrest, vehicle operation without owner consent and vehicle operation with a suspended license.
For these charges, Finefrock was released on conditions that forbade him from abusing or harassing the woman in any way.
In April, the woman said there had not been a physical incident since the arrest in September. “He hasn’t been getting physical; he’s just been threatening to get physical,” she said.
In the most recent case, two witnesses on Dewey Street confirmed to police that Finefrock hit the woman and was yelling at her.
Police attempted to arrest him for the incident and violating his conditions of release, but Finefrock jumped from a second-floor window to flee from the officers.
Finefrock has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges from both incidents. He is being held without bail until his weight of the evidence hearing that is scheduled for Jan. 23.