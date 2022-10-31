BENNINGTON — A psychologist found an alleged felon incompetent to stand trial and his attorney claims imprisonment is causing his client's mental health to decline. Yet the 61-year-old Bennington man remains in prison.
David O’Reilly attended his bail review hearing in Bennington Superior Court on Monday. He was being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility pending a competency evaluation. O’Reilly was charged with six felony counts, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of attempted unlawful trespass in an occupied dwelling, to which he pleaded not guilty.
O’Reilly entered the courtroom while loudly mumbling to himself. Before the judge entered the courtroom, the distraught O’Reilly attempted to convince his defense attorney, Richard Burgoon, that he wasn’t a bad person.
After Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady entered, it was revealed that O’Reilly was approaching the 60-day limit on his imprisonment. Vermont law states that if bail is refused, the accused is entitled to a speedy trial within 60 days. But it was revealed Monday that the competency evaluation was not fully completed.
State law requires both a psychologist and psychiatrist to evaluate the defendant to determine competency, but only a psychologist was sent to evaluate O’Reilly. The psychologist deemed him incompetent. For O’Reilly, this meant the court would continue to hold him without bail in hopes of completing the evaluation before the 60 days is over on Nov. 5.
After learning that he would remain incarcerated, O’Reilly began to sob in the courtroom until he was escorted out. Burgoon said he hoped the court would have some understanding for his client. He said O’Reilly’s mental state has gotten “much worse” since he was first arraigned. The treatment of O’Reilly is “cruel and unusual at this point,” said Burgoon.
It appeared that the judge and prosecutor Alexander Burke sympathized with the defense, but their hands were tied under current statutes governing how individuals are evaluated for competency.
Burgoon made it clear that he’s concerned for his client's safety, but also the safety of the staff and inmates at Southern State Correctional Facility.
“Hospitalization would be better,” he said. He hoped to find a “creative” solution to help the “distressed individual,” but no solution was found Monday.
The Department of Health, a state agency, was ordered to send the psychologist and psychiatrist, but failed to provide both for a complete evaluation. The judge ended the hearing to allow time for the case to be reviewed before the 60 days are up.
According to court documents, O’Reilly was arrested after allegedly threatening to assault several people with what witnesses identified as a butcher knife at Mid-Town Motel in Bennington. Witnesses said he attempted to sexually proposition a man via a letter that O’Reilly delivered to the man's room through a window. He then allegedly started swinging the knife at several people in the vicinity. O’Reilly claimed that people were banging on his door and harassing him. He also said the group of people had knives and were attempting to come after him.
Another bail review hearing may be held this week to determine what will happen to O’Reilly if the evaluation can be completed or another solution is found.