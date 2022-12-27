BENNINGTON — An accused felon was in court Tuesday after being picked up while walking down the street allegedly with more than 1,000 milligrams of heroin in his possession.
This was the second recent arraignment for Luzander Montoya, 36, from Holyoke, Mass., in Bennington Superior Court for two separate instances involving drug trafficking.
On Dec. 18, while officers were responding to an incident on Maple Street, they spotted Montoya walking down the street, with one officer recognizing him as having an active arrest warrant.
According to court documents, an officer ordered him to stop walking, but he ignored the police. They asked again, and he ignored the request while denying that his name was Montoya. For a third time, police ordered Montoya to stop walking, and then he fled on foot.
When they finally caught up to him, the officers told Montoya about the warrant. The officers tried to get Montoya under control, but a struggle began. Montoya was placed on the ground, and he then started screaming that he couldn’t breathe. He continued screaming and attempting to get up from the ground as officers tried to place him in handcuffs.
Once cuffed, officers flipped him on his side and told him to take deep breaths. Montoya continued to resist arrest and rolled over on the ground onto his stomach despite the direct request from officers to remain seated, so he could breathe easily, the report said.
As he was being placed into the police car, Montoya tried to break away from the officers by headbutting one of them in the chest.
At the time, Montoya was carrying a bag that later was searched. The search revealed five bundles of heroin, with a total of 51 baggies. The heroin in the baggies contained fentanyl, and the drugs had an estimated weight of 1,045.5 milligrams.
For this latest incident, Montoya was charged with two felonies for impeding a public officer and fentanyl trafficking. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
Montoya pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. As of Tuesday, he remained in custody at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. A bail amount of $10,000 was set by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. In the prior case, a little before midnight on Aug. 22, officers from the Bennington Police Department were called to the Comcast building on McKinley Street in response to several individuals allegedly doing drugs in their car, according to court documents.
Before police arrived, the car moved near the bridge on Holden Street, a place known to police as a common area for drug use. A man and a woman were in the front seat, two women were in the back seat, and an additional two men were standing outside the car — including Montoya; a responding officer recognized him as an alleged drug dealer who was known to carry an automatic weapon, according to documents. The vehicle they were in was seized by police as evidence, and a warrant for the vehicle search was issued the next day. Gracie the K9 conducted an exterior scan of the vehicle in search of drugs. She detected the scent of illegal drugs on the driver’s side by the front door.
In the back of the car, in a green and black backwoods bag, officers found Montoya’s photo ID, 318 baggies of fentanyl, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.
Montoya was charged with fentanyl trafficking — a felony charge — and an arrest warrant was issued.
If he makes bail on the latest charges, Montoya will have to follow his conditions of release, which bar him from having regulated substances or weapons.