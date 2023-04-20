MANCHESTER — The Manchester Police Department is looking for an alleged drug dealer who was detained for grossly negligent operation and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Kareem Shaheed Robinson, 46, of Rutland, has not been heard from since he was released from the hospital on Saturday.
During a search of Robinson’s 2012 Nissan Rogue, conducted on Monday by Officer Ben Doucette and K-9 Officer Moose, police discovered a cache of drugs.
From the search, police recovered “1.6 grams of white powder believed to be cocaine, 62 grams of white crystal substance believed to be crack cocaine, and 3.5 grams of crack cocaine separated into small baggies for single use …,” said police Lt. James Blanchard in an email. The search also turned up a handful of pills, a charged needle with clear, brown liquid — believed to be heroin — scales and a notebook recording alleged drug sales.
Robinson was brought to the Police Department in the early evening hours Saturday, after being pulled over by Officer Derek Osgood and failing a field sobriety test. Shortly after his arrival at the department, Robinson began fading in and out of consciousness.
“When Mr. Robinson was stopped, he was taken into custody for negligent operation and suspicion of DUI-drugs,” Blanchard explained. “Once Mr. Robinson began experiencing a medical event, our priority shifted to getting him the proper medical treatment, and Robinson was rushed to SVMC.”
Police were unable to obtain a search warrant for his seized vehicle until Monday, when Moose alerted them to the presence of drugs, giving them probable cause to search it and find the illicit substances and paraphernalia.
“By this time, Mr. Robinson had already been discharged from the hospital, and attempts to contact him by phone were unsuccessful,” Blanchard said. “The case was then submitted to the court requesting an arrest warrant to be issued for Mr. Robinson. It is also worth mentioning that this is still an ongoing investigation, and there may be additional charges.”
Robinson was traveling south on Route 7 on Saturday when Osgood spotted Robinson’s vehicle, which matched the description of two previous reports of dangerous and erratic driving farther north in Pittsford and Mount Tabor. Robinson’s driving was described as “all over the roadway,” swerving into the grass and into the northbound lane and nearly hitting oncoming vehicles.
Osgood pulled him over after observing similar operation of the vehicle about 2 miles north of Exit 4 at about 4:34 p.m. Robinson’s Nissan is registered in Pennsylvania, where he told officers that he was originally from, and that he was traveling back there from Vermont.
Robinson pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges in September 2008 in Addison County, including several counts of heroin trafficking and sale of cocaine. He pleaded guilty to more charges of selling cocaine in July 2013.