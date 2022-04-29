POWNAL — A Pownal man has been charged with domestic assault after he hurt a family member Thursday, state police say.
Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, a trooper from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury responded to a family disturbance on Route 7. When they arrived, they determined that Justin J. Mancini, 28, had injured a female household member.
Mancini was placed under arrest and processed at the Shaftsbury barracks. He was eventually released with conditions.
Mancini is scheduled to appear at Bennington County Superior Court on May 2.