BENNINGTON — A Bennington man who allegedly strangled a woman last week — and had two more charges filed against him — has been released from jail.
Court records show Nicholas Coyne, 24, was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest at a previous arraignment on Aug. 1. Those charges come after two separate instances where he allegedly assaulted a woman and caused her bodily harm in July.
At that hearing, Judge John Valente ordered Coyne held without bail for allegedly taking the woman’s head into his hands and hitting it on the exterior wall of his home on July 10. This required the woman to get medical care and receive five staples in her head.
On July 29, Coyne allegedly strangled the woman, leaving behind visible handprints, and chased her in his car all the way to the police station. In the process, he cut her off and ripped her car door handle off. He also rear ended her vehicle. The estimated damage to her vehicle is $1,106.87.
Coyne’s weight of the evidence hearing was held Monday in Bennington Supreme Court before Judge Cortland Corsones. Coyne was charged with two additional two felonies — aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon and unlawful mischief that resulted in over $1,000 of property damage.
After the hearing, he was released on several conditions that include having no contact with his victim, a prohibition on weapons and alcohol, limiting his ability to drive, and adhering to a strict curfew. Coyne will also be screened for substance abuse, and if an issue is found, he will participate in a treatment program.
Coyne pleaded not guilty to the additional charges brought against him.