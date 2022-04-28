BENNINGTON — The Vermont Supreme Court has decided against releasing a Bennington man from jail while he awaits charges resulting from a September drug overdose death.
Christopher Main, 59, of Bennington has made several attempts to be released from custody. He took his appeal to the Supreme Court, where he received a final denial on April 15.
Since September 2021, Main has been held on charges for heroin trafficking, possession of cocaine and selling heroin that resulted in death. Main is alleged to have sold drugs that led to the death of Amel Allen, 22, of Beaudoin Lane.
All three of these charges are felonies and, because he already had been convicted of three or more felonies, Main will be considered a habitual offender if found guilty of one or more of these charges. Habitual offenders face life imprisonment.
When he was first arraigned on the charges, the court exercised its discretion to hold Main without the possibility of release, according to court documents. While he has strong ties to the area and owns his home, the court found he would be a risk to public safety.
Main first attempted to be released back into his home with a curfew, under his mother’s supervision. This was rejected, because the court found his mother’s supervision would not reduce any public risk.
In early January, Main attempted to be released into the custody of a friend and colleague. The court denied this request, as Main’s friend worked several days a week and would not be home to provide adequate supervision.
On Jan. 31, Main tried one more time to be released into the custody of his friend. Main claimed that his friend would be doing work on his house and therefore would be able to supervise him all day.
This was rejected, because Main, even when supervised, would have the ability to sell drugs. The court documents said, “drug transactions occur quickly and unobtrusively,” and Main’s friend could not realistically watch Main every second of every day.
Main then appealed one more time, on the grounds that the court failed to consider the strength of the state’s case. This appeal made it to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court found that prior decisions from other cases determined that the Bennington Court had enough reason to keep Main detained. The justices found that a court does not have to consider the strength of the state’s case when there are already other reasons, such as public risk, to keep him detained.
Main will remain in custody until a verdict is reached in his ongoing case.
The Bennington man is no stranger to the justice system. In 1987, Main was convicted of delivery and distribution of controlled drugs; he has 14 failure-to-appear violations; and a violation of conditions of release. In New York, Main has a 1997 conviction for assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and a 1998 conviction for robbery. In Massachusetts, Main was convicted in 1998 for the sale of cocaine. He also has a federal court conviction on conspiracy to distribute from 2005.