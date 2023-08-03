BENNINGTON — The alleged repeated sexual assault of a child in Pownal resulted in the victim giving birth last March, according to a recently revealed police affidavit.
Levi Varno, also know as Levi Haner, 28, of Pownal, is charged with aggravated and repeated sexual assault of a child. He was arraigned Tuesday at the Bennington Superior Courthouse and was released on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty to the single charge.
According to the affidavit, a call came into the Department of Children and Families in July of 2021 from the Sunrise Family Resource Center in Bennington concerning a female minor. The alleged victim's brother had reported to an SFRC employee that his younger sister was sleeping with then 24-year-old Varno. The victim had been living inside the Varno residence for seven months during the alleged ongoing assaults.
A supervisor at DCF received a call that same day from a doctor alerting them that the victim was pregnant. An investigation ensued, with the victim denying Varno was the father. A baby was born to the victim in March of 2022. During an interview with a case worker in November of 2022, the victim acknowledged Varno as the father and expressed a desire to be with him when she turned 16. A subsequent DNA swab confirmed Varno as the father.
Further investigation and interviews with the victim revealed that she met Varno when she was 13, when Varno would babysit her and her brother. Eventually, Varno would drive the victim out into the woods in Pownal to have sex on numerous occasions. She eventually became pregnant and promised Varno she would not say anything.
Varno was arrested a week ago after a police interview where he allegedly confessed to being the father of the victim’s baby.
Varno is currently out on several conditions, including having no contact with the victim or the baby, or with anyone under 16. In addition, he must abide by a 24/7 curfew at his residence as he awaits trial. He is facing a 25-year maximum sentence if he’s found guilty. The 25-year term, according to Vermont statute, must be served. It cannot be suspended, deferred, or served differently. He would also have to register as a sexual offender for life.