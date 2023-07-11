IMG_8352.jpg

A truck sits on Route 11 in Londonderry on Monday, July 11, 2023. Flooding from the West River closed highways and forced evacuations.

 MICHAEL ALBANS -- BENNINGTON BANNER
MONTPELIER — As a result of heavy rainfall, significant localized flooding, washouts, and road closures across the region, all State offices are closed Tuesday, July 11, until the start of the first shift on Wednesday, July 12.

Please be aware that travel may be difficult in certain areas where flooding has occurred. Please reduce travel speeds, exercise caution, do not drive into standing water, and allow additional time as you travel.

Everyone is encouraged to check 511 for the most up-to-date information on road conditions and route selection and register for a Vermont Alert (VT-ALERT) account to help keep you updated on emergency situations in your area.

Additional information regarding road closures can be found here.

More Helpful Resources

Vermont Emergency Management Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement

VEM Twitter: https://twitter.com/vemvt

Vermont Alert on Twitter (Road Closures and Weather Alerts): https://twitter.com/VermontAlert

511 road closures on Twitter: https://twitter.com/511VT

511 on the web: https://newengland511.org/

NWS Albany social media: https://www.facebook.com/NWSAlbany/ or https://twitter.com/NWSAlbany

NWS Burlington social media: https://www.facebook.com/NWSBurlington or https://twitter.com/NWSBurlington

Vermont river levels and forecast: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=btv

