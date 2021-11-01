Mount Anthony Performing Arts will join thousands of theatrical and choral organizations around the globe Nov. 12 in presenting its own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre & Music.” Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for theaters worldwide to use as a local fund-raising event performed over the same weekend.
Mount Anthony’s performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Spinelli Field. The event will conclude with a professional fireworks display on the school campus. The Bennington Banner contributed $600 to help get the event off the ground.
Students practiced on Monday for the performance.