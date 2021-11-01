Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Mount Anthony Performing Arts will join thousands of theatrical and choral organizations around the globe Nov. 12 in presenting its own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre & Music.” Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created the revue for theaters worldwide to use as a local fund-raising event performed over the same weekend.

Mount Anthony’s performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Spinelli Field. The event will conclude with a professional fireworks display on the school campus. The Bennington Banner contributed $600 to help get the event off the ground. 

Students practiced on Monday for the performance. 

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.