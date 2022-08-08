MANCHESTER — An Arlington woman was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries following a side-by-side all terrain vehicle rollover on Mother Myrick Mountain.
An Albany Medical Center spokesperson said Tori Morse, 22, was in fair condition on Monday afternoon. No other information on her condition was available.
Manchester Fire Department First Assistant Chief Jamie Green said the department was first called in by Dorset as mutual aid on a report that a woman was unconscious and pinned under a side-by-side on Nichols Hill Road.
Green said Manchester was at first asked to respond on mutual aid to Dorset and East Dorset and establish a helicopter landing zone at the Manchester Public Safety complex.
But Green decided to move the landing zone closer, to a field off Dorset West Road. He said at the time he made the decision, it had been about an hour since the call came in, and he knew it would take time to make the 2.3-mile descent. “Time was of the essence,” he said.
According to Green, it appeared that Morse, who was riding with a friend, lost control on a narrow portion of the trail as she and family members in another side by side headed back down the Sandgate side of the mountain.
“That part of the trail is very narrow,” Green said.
The passenger in Morse’s side by side was not injured, he said.
According to Green, Morse’s father lifted the side-by-side off Morse and pulled her out from under the vehicle.
Vermont State Police also responded to the scene, Green said. Both Dorset and Manchester responded to the site with their own side-by-side vehicles.