POWNAL — An Albany, N.Y., woman escaped serious injury earlier this week after losing control of her car and crashing near the Stewart's Shop on Route 7.
On Sunday at 3:58 a.m., Vermont State Police troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to the crash and found Vivian Bonilla, 36, in her 2020 Hyundai Santa-Fe, which was in "a position of uncontrolled rest," facing eastbound in the embankment of the north side of the road.
Troopers determined that Bonilla was driving south on U.S. Route 7, when she crossed the center line and went across the roadway.
The collision with the embankment caused heavy front-end damage to her SUV. Police said the sky was clear and dark at the time of the crash, and the road was dry.
Bonilla told troopers she wasn't seriously hurt, but agreed to be taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for an evaluation. Walt’s Towing Service removed the SUV from the crash site.
In addition to Walt's, the troopers were assisted by Pownal Fire Department and the Pownal Rescue Squad.