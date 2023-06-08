BENNINGTON — An air quality alert issued by the state for Bennington and Windham counties remained in effect on Thursday, as officials warned high levels of fine particles from wildfires in Canada posed a health risk for children, older adults, and those with lung or heart disease.
Air quality in Bennington remained at “unhealthy” levels on Thursday morning according to AirNow.gov, the air quality site of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Levels appeared to be dropping as the morning wore on.
The airborne particles in the smoke from wildfires raging in Quebec are 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. They’re being carried by the wind from the northwest, thanks to a low pressure system that has been parked over Northern New England for days, according to Christina Speciale, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
With smoke turning the skies a deep orange-brown hue over New York City, limiting visibility and producing some of the planet’s unhealthiest air on Wednesday night, there has been ample media coverage of the smoke and its effects on human health.
But Dr. Trey Dobson, the chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, said people should balance what they see and hear in the media with their actual risk factors.
“There is a balance whenever we are faced with risks such as wildfire smoke. With a lot of media attention, it raises our anxiety,” Dobson said. “We have to put risk in its place and make sure when we’re taking precautions that we’re doing so for a reason.”
That said: while the air quality in Bennington was problematic, conditions varied from place to place throughout Southern Vermont, he said. According to AirNow.gov, at noon, when air quality was “unhealthy” in Bennington and Manchester, it was “good” in Dorset and Danby.
When it comes to fine particulate in the lungs, “most people are OK with that exposure even for moderate durations,” Dobson said. “It’s individuals with restrictive lung diseases that can be problematic, as well as people with obstructive lung diseases such as asthma.”
What happens for folks with asthma and COPD, the fine particles cause their bronchia to spasm and clamp downward, causing coughing and difficulty breathing — “just as if they are around cigarette smoke or pollen, anything that’s an irritant,” Dobson said. “Those are folks that may benefit from wearing a respirator such as an N95 mask.”
While prolonged or repetitive short-duration exposure to fine particles can have long-lasting effects, Dobson said short-duration exposure is “no more harmful to the vast majority of the population than many other risks we are faced with on a regular basis."
There were not widespread reports of cancellations or postponements, such as the high school graduations scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Bennington County. There were no reports of Bennington-area school sports cancellations. Burr and Burton Academy said its annual senior car parade through town on Thursday was expected to take place as planned.
Girls on the Run Vermont plans to hold a celebration and 5K run in Manchester's Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park on Saturday. The organization's executive director, Rachel Desautels, said the air quality is "absolutely on our radar," and that organizers are watching the forecast closely.
"Assuming the index is at an acceptable level come Saturday, we will encourage folks to make a decision that is best for them, along with reminding our participants that, with or without the smoke, Girls on the Run's 5K is a noncompetitive event. Participants, coaches and running buddies should feel comfortable walking the course or completing a shorter distance if that feels like the best choice for them," Desautels said.
Speciale said the upper-level disturbance over Northern New England, which has brought gray skies, cooler temperatures and rain over the past several days, has also carried the smoke southeast from Canada into the area. Low pressure systems spin counterclockwise, and that is carrying the smoke south and east from Canada.
“If we had a large ridge of high pressure off the Eastern Seaboard, all that smoke would be invected north,” she said.
So when will the wind carry it away?
“It looks like by Saturday, we should have a different wind trajectory,” she said, moving the low pressure system east. “It might take until Sunday to really get this out of our hair.”
Unusually hot, dry weather that wouldn't stop gave rise to the wildfires.
“The month of May was just off the charts — record warm in much of Canada,” said Eric James, a modeling expert with the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Science at the University of Colorado, who is also with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A warming planet will produce hotter and longer heat waves, making for bigger, smokier fires, according to Joel Thornton, professor and chair of the department of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.
The Quebec-area fires are big and relatively close, about 500 to 600 miles from Rhode Island, and they followed wildfires in Nova Scotia.