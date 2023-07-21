POWNAL — Meeting in special session Thursday, the Select Board and members of the Pownal Historical Society reached a tentative agreement for use of space in the new Town Hall building for a local history center.
The space – in the lower level of the “schoolhouse” section of Town Hall – is within an historic 1812 Pownal school that the society donated to Pownal in 2020 to be moved and become part of the then-planned new Town Hall.
Appropriately, the meeting Thursday was held in the newly finished main floor of the former schoolhouse, which will now become the principal meeting space for town boards.
After meeting with society members in executive session, the board announced a tentative agreement, which will be made public after the wording is finalized and reviewed by attorneys.
“We are going to direct our attorney to draft up an agreement, which will be presented to the Pownal Historical Society – they’ll take it to their board,” said board member Bob Jarvis in open session.
He said an agreement might be prepared in time for discussion at the next Select Board meeting.
Chairman Mike Gardner said the final details will be released “when everything is signed.”
He added, “I want to thank everyone for all the hard work that went into it.”
“If we go back to the original [schoolhouse] proposal, and here we are sitting in the room,” Jarvis said. “And it is much nicer than even I thought, and I thought it was going to be very nice ... What a great use of an 1812 schoolhouse.”
The school building, which was located on North Pownal Road near the new town hall site on Center Street, was moved and attached to modular sections of the new municipal building at 511 Center St.
“Look at the ceilings, look at the floors; it’s just mind-boggling,” said Joyce Held of the Historical Society.
CONCERNS RAISED
Previously, members of the non-profit group had raised concerns – including on social media – about proposals discussed by the Select Board for a formal agreement for use of the space, and concerning use of a $25,000 donation the society had pledged as part of the town hall project.
Board member Angie Rawling said Thursday that the board was only discussing proposed terms of use for the history room space, not whether the board favored having the society occupy the room.
“I just think we need an agreement for the future of the Historical Society and the future of the Select Board,” she said, noting that board membership for both entities will change over the years. “We want to make sure we have documentation.”
Society members present indicated they also would like to have costs, insurance issues and other specifics related to using the space in an agreement.