BENNINGTON — An agreement has been reached among parties with claims on the former Bennington Center for the Arts property that could clear the way for sale of the museum complex and its 315-seat theater.
A proposed compromise and settlement was posted Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court-Vermont Division as part of the dispersal process for assets of the former Southern Vermont College.
If there are no objections or other responses to the posted agreement prior to Dec. 29, the judge in the bankruptcy case could approve it, most likely in January. If there are objections, a hearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 28 to consider those.
Meanwhile, Paul W. Carroccio, of TPW Real Estate, which has the property listed for sale at $750,000, said Wednesday that interest in the 36,612-square-foot facility has been strong.
“We have been showing it a couple of times a week,” Carroccio said.
Carroccio added that, should there be an acceptable purchase offer, the proposal could be brought before the judge seeking approval.
DONATED IN 2017
The art center’s founders, Bruce Laumeister and his wife, Elizabeth Small, donated the facility to the college in 2017, but SVC subsequently closed in 2019 amid mounting debt and declining student enrollment.
After seeking offers for the campus property, the SVC trustees entered the college in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy and asset liquidation process in August 2020.
The arts center on 5.81 acres off Gypsy Lane in Bennington is the last real estate piece awaiting dispersal through the court process.
The main 371-acre campus and buildings were sold during a court-monitored auction process in December 2020. The property was purchased for $4.65 million by the high bidder, Southwestern Vermont Health Care, the medical center’s parent corporation.
The stone-walled Gate House building at the entrance to the former campus on Monument Avenue was sold at the same auction for $320,000 to Kenneth Milman, of Bennington, and his wife, Bridget Elder, who planned to renovate the Gate House, on 2.28 acres, for residential use.
The college had maintained its admissions office there and renovated it for that purpose.
COMPROMISE REACHED
Bankruptcy Court Judge Colleen Brown had approved advertising the arts center for sale in September. However, before a sale could occur, outstanding issues then under negotiation would have to be settled and that agreement approved by the court.
Issues included that Laumeister and Small had sued the college in 2019 Superior Court to have their donation rescinded.
And Frederic Poses, a major college donor, had put up $2 million in 2011 as security on an $8.5 million financing package to pay for a campus construction project. In 2019, the college defaulted on the loan in violation of the terms of Poses’ gift.
The proposed settlement now before the Bankruptcy Court sets out how the sale proceeds would be divided, depending on the factors of the sale, including whether a life-lease held by Laumeister and Small on an apartment in the center is continued or ended.
The proposed compromise was posted with the court in Rutland on Dec. 6 by attorney Raymond Obuchowski, who is the court-appointed Chapter 7 trustee representing the college estate.
Also included in the proposed agreement — as was the case in agreements to sell the other SVC assets — are provisions to ensure the estate is compensated for maintenance and other costs regarding the property, legal expenses and the broker’s commission.