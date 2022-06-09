BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will discuss a draft plan for the Skate Park, Boards and Commissions, and more at Monday’s meeting, which gets underway at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/SB-Packet-61322p-2.pdf.
Public Comment is up first on the agenda. The public is encouraged to share information that is useful to all during the public comment period. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up when they arrive for the meeting.
There are three significant items on the agenda — although the agenda is always full and includes many items that are likely of interest to the public.
Update on the Skate Park: The draft conceptual plan for the Bennington Skate Park will be presented, along with next steps on the project. This endeavor is a public-private partnership with the Town providing space and ARPA funds toward this exciting project.
Boards and Commissions: For a second year, the Town has received more applications for seats on boards and commissions than we have openings. While this is a good indication of an engaged community, we hope that those not selected this time will continue to find ways to make positive change in the community. The slate for the 18 open seats is included in the packet, and the Select Board will vote on the appointments at Monday’s meeting.
Implementing the Town Vision: Several items related to the Town Vision are included for this meeting. The Select Board and Town are working with the Vermont Council on Independent Living (VCIL) to update Bennington’s Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) plan. A “Walk and Roll” organized by VCIL and community users is scheduled for later this month. The Juneteenth celebration, sponsored by the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union (SVSU), is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at Mount Anthony Middle School from noon to 3 p.m. Many area organizations and local students are scheduled to take part. Finally, the Select Board is being asked for their continued support of refugee resettlement efforts in Bennington.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. The meeting is generally available to watch live on CAT-TV.