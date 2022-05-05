BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Select Board meets on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/050922pSelect-Board.pdf.
Public Comment is first on our agenda. The public is encouraged to share information that is useful to all during the public comment period. Anyone wishing to speak (3 minute maximum) can sign up when they arrive for the meeting.
The Board will hold two Public Hearings. The Bennington Planning Commission has submitted an amendment to the Bennington Land Use Development Regulations and to the Town Plan. The purpose of the amendment is to modify zoning requirements to allow new uses for a portion of the Everett Estate (formerly Southern Vermont College). The changes do not impact the Forest District and include protections that will ensure that development and re-development do not negatively impact historic and scenic resources. This will be the first of two hearings on the amendment.
The second Public Hearing addresses potential funding through the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP) that could support the purchase and renovation of the Squires House on North Street. This project will provide recovery housing and program services for women. The project will be developed by Shires Housing with support from the Vermont Foundation of Recovery and Mission City Church.
The Bennington Police Department will make their quarterly presentation on safety in Bennington, officer training, and other efforts that impact us as a community.
Under Implementing the Town Vision, the Board will hear an update on planning for the SVSU Juneteenth celebration and discuss projects and initiatives that are important to pursue in this upcoming year.
Finally, letters of interest for Town Boards and Commissions will be accepted through May 16. The Select Board is hoping to make 15 appointments to the seven boards with seats open this year, including the newly authorized Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB). For more information on serving, go to https://benningtonvt.org/boards-commissions/.
To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility to the meeting, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally provides live coverage of the meetings.