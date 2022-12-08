BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will hear about a proposed policy outlining how complaints related to the Bennington Police Department are handled at its Monday meeting.
The Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street. The full agenda and packet can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at https://benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board/.
Public comment is first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (three minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
There are several items on the agenda (check the agenda for other items of interest to you).
The new policy on police complaints will be presented by the Quality Control Internal Investigations and Discipline panel. Working with the Bennington Chief of Police and Lieutenant, the Assistant Town Manager, and Town Counsel, the policy for discussion formally outlines how complaints are handled, the role of the Chief and of Supervisors in the Department, and disciplinary actions. It also brings the Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB) into the review process in place of the Select Board.
Wendy Sharkey of the Bennington Free Library will provide information on new library resources available to the community. These have been made possible by grants to the library.
Green Mountain Express Director Terence White will provide an overview of the bus and other transportation services they provide in the Bennington area. They are interested in the public's questions and ways they can improve services in the future.
In addition to the agenda and supporting materials, updates on the Willow Park Play Structure and the Community Development Report are included in the packet.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. CAT-TV generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.