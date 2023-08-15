BENNINGTON – After a hearing to consider objections to removing several trees to widen sections of the Walloomsac Pathway, the Select Board voted to move ahead with the mostly grant-funded $240,000 project.
The hearing Monday was scheduled after objections voiced by Mike Bethel and other Bennington residents, who contended the trailside trees are a scenic attraction and that the project is not needed.
“I wish you people would just cancel this thing right out,” Bethel said during the board meeting, adding, “The people wouldn’t vote for this.”
He said the pathway section between North and School streets “is beautiful,” in part because of the trees, and should be left as is.
“You don’t need to ruin that pathway,” Bethel said. “I think it is a total waste of money.”
WIDER, STRAIGHTER
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said the project grew from community efforts to improve the pathway, some of which dates to the 1980s, add lighting and connect it to the Bennington Rail Trail near River Street.
If the town didn’t make the improvements, he said, the town could leave the trees in place, but the grant required that the work meet safety standards.
Board member Sarah Perrin then asked if the town could upgrade some sections while leaving other sections – and the trees – standing.
Hurd said the town applied for the grant based on improving the entire pathway, meaning skipping a section “would put the grant in jeopardy.”
Perrin later was the lone no vote when the board approved moving ahead with the project, saying she couldn’t vote in favor at this point, based on citizen comments during the hearing.
$200,000 GRANT
Bennington received a $200,000 grant through the state Downtown Transportation Fund, which was matched by $40,000 in town funds.
New signs, LED lighting, new trees and trash receptacles were to be added to enhance safety and accessibility for both pedestrians and cyclists.
One of the requirements for use of the funding, Hurd said, is that the multi-use path meet state and federal standards for width, or 8 feet.
Hurd and Assistant Town Manager Dan Monks said there are sections of the existing path that are about 3 feet to 5 feet wide, and because of the proximity of the trees and the Walloomsac River, the town can only widen the surface in one direction – away from the river.
Monks said the newly opened Rail Trail, which is a multi-use path, is 10 feet wide.
The desire to add new lighting also restricts the town’s ability to preserve a total of six trees and another that is dying, Hurd said.
2021 MURDER
Kelly Carroll, whose daughter, 26-year-old Emily Hamann, died in January 2021 after being attacked with a knife on the pathway, stressed the need for safety improvements – especially new lighting.
“Since then, we have advocated for more public safety,” she said, adding, “I am very appreciative of the community and business support [for upgrades to the pathway].”
She also thanked the Better Bennington Corporation and Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti for their work in bringing forth improvement ideas and securing the grant funding.
“I think the plan is a good one,” Carroll said. “I think it is a good compromise between love of the trees and the need for public safety.”
Resident Nancy White said she doesn’t believe the public had enough time to consider and comment on the project before it was finalized.
Board Chairwoman Jennie Jenkins and board member Edward Woods said the plan was presented during past meetings, and the project design and details were posted in the Select Board meeting packet.
At the suggestion of resident Clark Adams, the board included in its motion to approve the project that the officials will consider restricting electric bikes from the pathway.