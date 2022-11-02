BENNINGTON — After months of training, the Community Policing Advisory Review Board held its inaugural meeting this week, discussing how the board would be organized moving forward.
CPARB members elected Chairwoman Kelly Carroll, Vice Chairman Will Greer, recorder Marsh Hudson-Knapp and other board members Robert Ebert, Jeff Vickers and Scott Richmond.
After the election process, the board’s first order of business was to establish a regular meeting structure. It was determined that the board would meet on the third Thursday of each month from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with the understanding that the end time will fluctuate depending on the length of discussion and public comment. The meetings are also subject to the availability of the municipal room in the Bennington Fire House on River Street.
The board collectively decided that public comment will be a standing item on each meeting’s agenda. Hudson-Knapp moved to make “sharing the vision for the town” a standing item to remind the board why they’re there.
A motion to start each meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance evenly split the group, with two members in favor, two against and two abstained.
Ebert voted against saying the pledge, adding, “I don’t generally like oaths and pledges as part of the public meetings … I just want to come and do our business.”
Tom Haley, a member of the Bennington Select Board, stepped in to break the tie by voting against the motion.
The board was also split about how often members of the Bennington Police Department would be welcomed at the meetings. Greer raised the idea of having the BPD come every quarter to address any questions or concerns that have been raised. But Ebert disagreed, saying, “We need to separate from the police.” He said he didn’t think it “looks how I’d like it to look” to have officers at every meeting. Richmond said the purpose of the board is to “bridge the gap between the community and the police.” He thinks the board should be “even handed” and invite the police and the community to the conversation.
Carroll eventually announced that the Select Board, when creating CPARB, outlined rules regarding BPD involvement. It states the BPD should attend all meetings “as requested by the chair.”
“I think it would be good for BPD to hear some of the comments coming from the public,” she said. Hudson-Knapp concluded the conversation by stating his concern that community members might feel too intimidated to give necessary and critical feedback if there is a police presence. He also mentioned the great mistrust between the community and police he witnessed while training with the police for his position on the board.
For the public comment portion of each meeting, the board agreed to mirror the Select Board and how they handle public comment. Public comment will occur at the beginning of the meeting, and there will be no discussion. All comments should be unrelated to items on the agenda, and the public can sign up prior to the meeting to speak.
Members of the public were present at the meeting, and one person asked the board to share “experiences or write letters to the editor in the Banner or find many ways for [board members] to engage beyond the work that gets done.” Hudson-Knapp replied that any personal statements a member of the board makes could be misconstrued as a statement that represents the entire board.
“We were really urged to be careful about not expressing opinions beyond the meeting,” he said.
Carroll added, “I think it’s important that we are as transparent as possible.”
The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire House.