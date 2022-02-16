BENNINGTON — Tina Cook, who narrowly lost by 31 votes in the 2021 town election, is running again in the March 1 contest for three open seats on the Select Board.
“As we re-imagine our future and the possibilities it holds, it is essential to have a select board that is representative of its constituents and visitors and creates plans and strategies that bring about comprehensive change,” Cook said.
“As a member of the Bennington Select Board, I will build on the national effort to lift and support our most vulnerable populations while encouraging local business growth and development,” she said. “A community that fosters justice, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging creates prosperity by welcoming diverse talent. A citizenry of varied experiences, viewpoints and perspectives uncovers new ways of doing things and highlights needs that you never knew existed.”
She added, “We have an wonderful opportunity to elect the very first African American Select Board member in Bennington history.”
MARKETING BACKGROUND
Cook said she’d be “a conduit between the constituency and the Select Board. My extensive background in marketing and communication allows me to effectively synthesize and disseminate select board policies, procedures, and events easily. I will work with the community and website coordinator to use a variety of social media, phone, newsletter, and face-to-face interaction, to connect and update.”
She is an internet expert who has worked for Applejack Art Partners, the Northshire Bookstore, Southern Vermont College and The Orvis Company.
“I was a student-athlete at SVC, and was MVP of the Division III championship team,” she said. “I’ve worked as the social media coordinator for the Adult Education Department at Southwest Vermont Career Development Center.”
Cook added, “My background in marketing aligns with the select board’s charge of alleviating hefty tax burdens and bringing business and other revenue streams to Bennington. Taxpayers deserve a candidate with a plan to generate development and significant growth in the community while seeking to decrease crushing tax burdens. A candidate with real-world business experience and a proven track record of success.”
Cook said she’d voice support “for our most vulnerable populations, in any way I can. I created a nonprofit organization called National New Media Corp, and with it I have formed many collaborative relationships with key community service providers, such as Helping Hands Shelter and [Bennington-Rutland Opportunity Council] to ensure they receive the support they need to better serve their clients.”
National New Media Corp, Cook said, is “a grassroots coalition working together to identify opportunities, demystify systems, and eradicate the barriers to resources and wealth that have historically and systemically been placed in the path of people of the global majority. Specializing in nonprofit programming supporting low- to moderate-income communities, addressing racial and social equity, and accelerating an inclusive economy.”
She said she looks forward to working with town leadership to bring awareness and share resources with the Bennington community.
“My twenty-two years as a tourist turned resident, employee, taxpayer, homeowner, friend, parent, conservationist, activist and Vermonter, mean I’m uniquely qualified to serve.”
She has served on the Manchester Chamber of Commerce Internet Task Force and the NAACP Education, Homelessness and Youth Engagement committees, and has been a Police Oversight Town Meeting participant.
“I have served on the Planned Parenthood Action Committee and have previously been endorsed by Rights and Democracy,” she said. “I am an inaugural graduate of the Bright Leadership Institute, and attend Better Places Town Zoning Meetings in Bennington, Arlington and Burlington.
Cook believes she’s had “an amazing life as an inventor, data scientist, chef, athlete, artist, singer and dancer, and I believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to prosper and thrive. I have developed a comprehensive plan to bring more opportunity to Bennington that can be shared and enjoyed by everyone.”
Among groups she has worked work is the Vermont ReLEAF Collective, a statewide network created by and for Black, Indigenous and people of color to advance racial equity in land, environment, agriculture, and food systems in Vermont.
She also has worked collaboratively with the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition; Vermont Farm to Plate -- a food system plan being implemented statewide to increase economic development and jobs in the farm and food sector and improve access to healthy local food for all Vermonters; Vermont Racial Justice Alliance -- in support of Proposition 2 efforts; and the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission, exploring ways Chittenden County can intentionally plan for racial and economic equity, and Community Kitchen Academy, a partnership between the Vermont Foodbank and Capstone Community Action, helping under- and unemployed Vermonters toward a career in the food service industry through an culinary skills development, career readiness and job placement training.
The other Select Board candidates for three open seats are incumbents Jeanne Conner, Tom Haley and Jeannie Jenkins, and challenger Peter Niles.