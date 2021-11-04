BENNINGTON — It’s been a busy construction season in Bennington.
But the detours and blocked-off streets and sidewalks might soon be well worthwhile to area residents.
“This had to be one of our most successful years,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Thursday, recapping the work that was visible along multiple streets, roads and sidewalks.
“The quality and quantity of work the DPW (Department of Public Works) accomplished this year is truly impressive,” said Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks. “The folks at Bennington’s DPW are hard-working, resourceful and diligent. They always find a way to get things done in a timely, cost-effective, and professional manner.”
Town highway crews installed more than a mile of curb and nearly a mile of sidewalk, Hurd said. Crews also installed drainage on upper Dewey Street, and extended municipal water mains to bring increased water pressure to higher elevations.
MULTIPLE PROJECTS
The multiple projects underway since early this year were completed by town public works crews and contractors such as Casella Construction.
Into the mix, contractors and town crews worked on projects to extend municipal water lines to properties with wells that were contaminated by PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). The state had determined the industrial chemical emanated over many years from two former ChemFab Corp. factories in town, polluting groundwater over a wide swath of town.
And a longer-term project is in progress to replace old lead service lines connecting water mains to a residence or business.
That testing and line replacement initiative was dramatically bolstered in the spring with up to $11 million in guaranteed reimbursement funding through the state Drinking Water Revolving Fund, as the town identifies and replaces service lines containing lead.
LEAD SERVICE LINES
Applying for the program funding to address the hazard of lead in older service lines was suggested to the Select Board by Jason Dolmetsch, president of MSK Engineering. Work by the firm began about three years ago with a survey of property owners and creation of a map showing likely lead lines, followed by testing for lead in the home or business.
“We also saw the completion of the PFOA [related] water line extensions in the northeast quadrant of the community,” Hurd said, “and launched the lead service line contracts, which will ultimately eliminate all lead service lines in the community, a true community health improvement project.”
Hurd added that water and wastewater crews installed fire and flushing hydrants to improve the safety of the community. At the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the crews replaced some of the worn-out portions.
BY THE NUMBERS
Some of the statistics, which were compiled by Public Works Director R.J. Joly and the town staff include:
- A total of 6,280 feet of new concrete curb and 4,580 feet of new concrete sidewalk installed in town.
- Casella Construction installed 1,600 feet of 8-inch water main on Dewey Street; 715 feet of 8-inch water main on Observatory Street; water main on each side of the Benmont Avenue bridge; 950 feet of 12-inch water main on Burgess Road; and five new fire hydrants.
- Casella installed 2 miles of 8-inch water main on Chapel Road, with fire hydrants every 500 feet, and 1.2 miles of water line with a pump station and flushing hydrants — work related to extending water service to properties contaminated with PFOA in drinking water wells.
- Town crews installed nine flushing hydrants on dead-end water mains and repaired water main breaks, completed a two-week spring flush of water lines, and are working on a two-week fall flush.
- Casella Construction and town crews changed or inspected 150 lead water service lines to residences or businesses, and will be doing 100 more this fall.
- Wastewater treatment system work included town crews rebuilding 67 manholes throughout town, slip-lining the inside of 320 feet of 8-inch sewer main on Main Street by Green Mountain Pipeline, installation of a new emergency standby generator at the wastewater treatment plant by Comalli Electric, installation of two new grit pumps to replace 35-year-old models, installation of stainless steel slide gates in the contact chambers at the plant, and replacement of 180 feet of six-inch sewer line on Short Street by town crews.
“All of this work benefits our community, improves our water and sewer systems, and makes our roadways safer for all,” Hurd said. “Looking back, one must admit this was a very good year.”