BENNINGTON — Efforts are underway to bring up to five Afghan refugee families to Bennington County, possibly as early as next month.
Activities to prepare for their arrival have focused on fundraising — including GoFundMe campaigns — to benefit the expected families, and on securing housing options and local volunteers to assist them during their first months in Vermont. Bennington County Open Arms, a volunteer group formed to assist refugees settling in the area, said it hopes to sponsor at least one Afghan family moving to the county.
As with similar groups in the Brattleboro area, Bennington County Open Arms is working with the Ethiopian Community Development Council in the Southern Vermont region. The council is working on a national level with the State Department to resettle refugees in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover in August.
Tom Huddleston, co-sponsorship manager at the the council's Multicultural Community Center, which is in Brattleboro but serves the region, said the center is resettling four or five working-age families in Bennington County with the help of Bennington County Open Arms. A total of around 100 individuals will be arriving in Southern Vermont in January and February, he said.
Based in the Washington, D.C., area, the Ethiopian Community Development Council formed a national refugee resettlement program during the 1990s and has assisted thousands of people around the country while working with a network of local groups.
DONATIONS, VOLUNTEERS
In addition to efforts in Bennington County, local groups in Brattleboro have also sought donations and volunteer commitments. Huddleston said volunteers spend several hours each week over nine months to welcome and orient new families.
As part of the local efforts, at least two GoFundMe campaigns have been started, with the donations to be received through United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, which is acting as a financial sponsor. Anandaroopa Nguyen, one of the organizers of Bennington County Open Arms, and Bryan Dalton, of Arlington, are listed as organizers of a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $6,100 since last month. A second Go-Fund-Me campaign was launched this month by Christina Ruggeri and Anandaroopa Nguyen with the goal of raising $2,000.
HOUSING, SUPPORT NEEDED
In a statement from the Multicultural Community Center earlier this month, Huddleston said the goal is to manage the community integration process.
“Over the next few months,” he said, “we will be working to help our new Vermonters find housing, work and support networks, so they really feel welcome here, and can fully participate in community life.”
The local economy, he added, is expected to benefit from refugee resettlement, especially the employment sector.
“Right now, there’s a shortage of workers in Vermont, and job openings are going unfilled,” Huddleston stated. “An influx of refugees, many familiar with American culture, and eager to earn a living, means a new workforce pool to help meet the needs of employers, and keep the region economically sustainable.”
Cash donations “give us flexibility to provide immediate support to the refugees, and housing is also critical,” he said. “But we’re also encouraging people to volunteer for refugee support teams and as co-sponsors, drivers, translators, and new friends.”
In September, Gov. Phil Scott announced that Vermont had been approved by federal authorities to welcome up to 100 Afghan refugees.
“We have a moral obligation to help the people of Afghanistan, who did so much to help us in the War on Terror,” Scott said. “In addition to this being the right thing to do, we know that welcoming more refugees also strengthens communities, schools, our workforce, culture and economy.”