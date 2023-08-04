NORTH BENNINGTON — A local Afghan family who fled the Taliban is hosting an evening of traditional Afghani foods to introduce their culture to others in their new community.
In a first of its kind for North Bennington, Shaima Sadat and her family will host the one-day event at the Prospect Coffee House in North Bennington from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The pop-up will feature several Afghani dishes, all made from scratch, as a way to introduce their ethnic culinary traditions and their culture of sharing and generosity to the greater community. Reservations are not required.
Shaima and her family fled in early 2021 after receiving threats of violence for running a school for girls in Logar Province. They left when the fundamentalist Taliban took over Kabul, just to the north of the school. Shaima, her husband, and seven children first arrived at a refugee camp in Wisconsin for three months, then came to Vermont last December.
“I have been cooking for my family for a long time,” Shaima said through an interpreter, her son, Sayed. “I wanted to make some of Afghanistan’s most famous dishes to connect them to Americans and extend community with them. I like for more people to come so we can introduce everyone and they can try Afghani foods. It is a good opportunity for us to get together and talk. It’s good to have a community.”
Shaima was the principal of a girls’ school in Logar Province for 19 years before threats and violence aimed at both the students and her family forced them to consider leaving. Several generations of girls aged five to 18 attended the school from kindergarten to 12th grade.
The Taliban, which came back into power in 2021, aimed to take the country back to a fundamentalist Islamic state with women in traditional-only roles. After the United States left the country, the Taliban banned girls from attending school, and required them to wear a hijab or burka at all times while in public.
Shaima says she received numerous threats and feared for the safety of her family and the students at her school. The family decided to flee, making the long journey to the United States.
Shaima says she loves Vermont and the good people here but misses her home a great deal. She still hears from some of the students she left behind and has family that remains. Shaima refused to detail any of the violence she witnessed for fear of repercussions for those she left behind.
“I think of them often,” she says. “Our family was in danger. Those students were in danger. We were told to shut down the school. There was no other choice.”
When asked whether she still considers Afghanistan her home, Shaima hesitates, then answers in a low voice.
“One day, I hope to return and open the school again for those girls and all the others.”
Shaima has other plans in the meantime while she is here in Vermont. She hopes to open a restaurant in Bennington in the coming months. More importantly, for now, she wants to introduce her food and culture to the area.
Some of the traditional dishes she will prepare include a homemade version of Kabuli, a famous Afghani rice dish with raisins, carrots, and cumin. Other dishes include samosas and kabobs; bulani, a thin bread garnished with chutney, tomatoes, cilantro, and yogurt; and mantu, a dumpling with meat, onion, carrots, potatoes, peas, yogurt, cucumber, and mint.
“What was done was done,” Shaima says. “I am happy because I am safe here. I have freedom, and I can do big things. If I was still in Afghanistan now, I would not be happy. I like Vermont. This food is a very good connection; we can have more connection with these kinds of things. Please come. I'd like to share with you.”