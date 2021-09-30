ALBANY, N.Y. — Organizations representing local governments, parents and teachers and communities harmed by PFAS pollution called on Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday to sign a safe drinking water bill into law.
More than 40 organizations sent a sign-on letter Sept. 24, urging the governor to do the same.
Sponsored by Sen. James Skoufis and Assembly Health Committee Chairman Richard Gottfried, the bill — S.1759A/A.126A — aims to end the uncertainty of millions of New Yorkers who don’t know if their water is safe to drink by requiring statewide testing for 40 toxic, emerging contaminants, such as cancer-causing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
The bill applies to all water utilities, including those that have never previously tested for any emerging contaminants because of their small service areas (serving about 2.5 million New Yorkers in total).
WATER CONTAMINATION
September marks the five-year anniversary of the “Water Quality and Contamination Hearing” held by the NYS Legislature in response to water crises in Hoosick Falls and elsewhere, the groups noted in a statement. Following that hearing, New York enacted the Emerging Contaminant Monitoring Act in 2017, to ensure New Yorkers would not be kept in the dark if their water was polluted.
Four years later, the state Department of Health has still not published a list of emerging contaminants for every water utility to test for and notify the public about, as the law requires. The proposed bill would create that list, jump-start testing and inform New Yorkers about what’s in their water.
Over the last several years, contamination events across New York have revealed the need for comprehensive, statewide drinking water testing. Cancer-causing PFAS chemicals have been detected at dangerous levels in Petersburgh, Newburgh, Rockland County, Poestenkill and dozens of communities on Long Island. The bill will establish the most rigorous monitoring program for toxic PFAS chemicals in the country, advocates said.
The bill’s proactive approach garnered broad bipartisan support in the Legislature. In June, the Senate passed the bill 54-9, and the Assembly approved it by a vote of 127-20.
HOOSICK FALLS AMONG FIRST
Loreen Hacket, co-chairwoman of the Hoosick Falls Community Participation Working Group said, “Through testing, we learned there are many, many more than the only two PFAS in our water that NYS has regulated. Not just in our water, but in the bodies of our children and families. As we in Hoosick Falls near the end of the long process to establish new drinking water wells for our community, statewide testing for these additional contaminants, many of which share the same toxic health effects as PFOA and PFOS, will ensure we have a more complete picture before one shovel hits the ground. Further delay in signing this bill could dreadfully delay that process as well, yet avoidable should the governor sign this bill expeditiously.”