BURLINGTON — Although it's hard to imagine, slavery in some forms is still technically legal in the state of Vermont. But that could change in November.
On Thursday, the Abolish Slavery National Network held a press conference to highlight speakers from the five states that will vote to abolish slavery from their state Constitutions in November — Vermont included.
The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance was represented by Executive Director Rev. Mark Hughes, who said Vermont is unique because its Constitution provides a clear exception to slavery.
“Our Constitution reads very clearly, that no person born in this country or brought from overseas ought to be hauled in by law to serve any person as a servant, a slave or apprentice, after arriving to the age of 21 years, unless bound by the person's own consent, after arriving to such age or bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs or the like,” he said.
In plain language, Vermont’s Constitution allows people over the age of 21 to be enslaved if they consent or if they are bound by law. The most common occurrence of being bound by law into slavery can be found in the criminal justice system as prison labor, according to Hughes.
Vermont’s slavery exception influenced other states to include similar exceptions in their constitutions.
“We know that the language in our Constitution served as a precedent, whereby all other states would adopt this type of language with the exception clauses,” said Hughes.
Proposition 2 has been vetted by legislators twice to ensure slavery and endangered servitude are prohibited in all forms in the state of Vermont.
Voting “yes” on Proposition 2 will be a vote in support of changing the state’s Constitution to remove language that allows for people to be held as slaves. It will prohibit any slavery or indentured servitude in the state of Vermont. This proposition is on the Nov. 8 ballot.
In June, Bennington honored a woman who was enslaved in the town by placing a Stopping Stone memorial in Old Bennington. Her name was Margaret “Peg” Bowen, and she was enslaved in Bennington from 1772 to 1778, even though the Vermont Constitution supposedly abolished slavery in 1777. Bowen was a prime example of how, with the current language in the Constitution, slavery can still occur.
Savannah Eldridge, Abolish Slavery National Network lead organizer, spoke at the press conference and addressed the five states that will be voting to abolish slavery in November — Vermont, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and Oregon.
“We envision a United States where all people, without exception, are free from slavery and involuntary servitude,” she said. “Slavery is prohibited, except for those who've been duly convicted of a crime. And so it is written in our nation's Constitution, which … reflects our values that we disapprove of slavery, but we have refused and continue to refuse to disallow it.”