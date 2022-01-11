BENNINGTON — Want to have a say in how the town should spend four million bucks? Now is your chance.
The Select Board on Monday reviewed an initial spending priority list for projects, which was developed by town staff and consultants White + Burke Real Estate Advisors. Now, the board wants to hear what the public thinks of the list.
The Burlington firm was hired to help prepare a master plan on how to use an expected $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding — along with any grants that might be leveraged for development projects, town infrastructure work or other purposes.
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks and David White of the consulting firm discussed the priority list report, which they stressed is expected to evolve or change as the overall plan unfolds.
Right now, Monks said, the town wants to hear from the public by Jan. 21 about the listed priorities, which are broken down into tiers under economic development, and infrastructure and town operations.
The Select Board is expected to vote on an initial priority list at its Jan. 24 meeting.
More information about the priorities and the ARPA funding process is available on the town website.
TOP TIERS
The top priorities among economic development projects include the former Bennington High School building on Main Street, being redeveloped for mixed uses by owner Christopher Gilbert; a proposed downtown grocery store, which is proposed by a nonprofit group in the former LaFlamme’s Furniture space on West Main Street; the proposed second phase of the $54 million Putnam Block project; and increased capitalization of the town’s revolving loan program for businesses.
Monks and the consultants said the priority projects were given a preliminary ranking based in part on how close they were to being “shovel ready” and able to move quickly toward construction bidding.
Monks said the federal ARPA funds come with restrictions on how they can be spent, and with a deadline for contracting for project work and allocating the money by the end of 2024.
The Tier 2 development projects preliminarily listed are the former Catamount School redevelopment; a proposed downtown hardware store; reuse of the former Energizer factory property; and redevelopment of the former Southern Vermont College campus by its new owner Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Tier 3 projects are listed as youth housing projects, affordable housing proposals for the homeless, and purchase by the town of blighted properties.
TOWN INFRASTRUCTURE
Listed as Tier 1 town infrastructure projects are the Willow Park Playground replacement; County Street/Benmont Avenue sewer line upgrades; South and Union street stormwater management improvements; premium pay/benefits to eligible workers under ARPA guidelines; construction of skate park and/or outdoor skating rink; and digitization of town land records.
Tier 2 municipal projects are listed as Wastewater Department infrastructure project, wastewater treatment plant sand filter replacement, and relining of a sewer interceptor.
Also listed are several proposed Water Department infrastructure projects; Depot Street bridge and Mt. Anthony Road bridge projects; police department projects, including a four-run dog kennel and a vehicle impound yard; firefighter certification for police officers; and police equipment purchases and upgrades.
Other recreation projects listed include a town gymnasium; the Ninja Trail, Benmont Avenue bike/pedestrian improvements; sidewalk repairs and improvements; a Mount Anthony summit trail and lookout tower; and public arts projects.
Other town projects that have been proposed for funding include for the National Guard Armory building, which the town will acquire when a new armory is constructed; upgrades to the town Recreation Center; air quality and air conditioning/heating upgrades for the town offices, as well as at the Bennington Firehouse; exterior renovation of the historic Blacksmith Shop building; replacement of town office room; support for green infrastructure projects; downtown streetscape, infrastructure or building facade improvement projects; town computer hardware, main server and software upgrades; a public sanitation facility project; expanding services at the Bennington Free Clinic or in schools; and expansion of bus and auto sharing.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Comments from the public on the preliminary priorities can be made online on the town website or mailed to the town offices, 205 South St., Bennington, 05201; or dropped in the lockbox outside the town offices.
Submissions should be labeled as comments concerning the town’s funding priority process.