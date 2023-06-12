BENNINGTON — A remarkable Class of 2023 got the sendoff it earned for its many accomplishments at Mount Anthony Union High School on Friday night, as 229 seniors received their diplomas in front of a packed house at Kates Gym at the regional school district’s 57th commencement.
Students and faculty spoke of the challenges the Class of 2023 overcame and the achievements they can take pride in — as students, artists, performers and athletes — and the bonds they forged over four years.
But the teacher whom seniors picked for the faculty address, science teacher Charles Moses, reminded the graduates that their work is only just beginning.
“All of you have, regardless of your plans for the future, you have one thing in common: there’s only one way to go, and that direction is forward,” Moses said.
