BENNINGTON — School bells are ringing again. For high schoolers everywhere, it’s a chance for a fresh start. At Mount Anthony Union High School, there are dozens of extracurricular activities for a student to delve into and find that new beginning, but only one where they might get to be part of a search-and-rescue mission, or fly in a UH-60 Blackhawk.
Capt. Hal Friday, deputy commander of cadets for the Bennington Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, is looking for new members to join his crew as the school year kicks off.
Friday, now a member of the faculty at MAU, is a U.S. Army veteran who served as a Blackhawk crew chief – part of everything from medical evacuations and VIP operations to counterdrug and nation-building missions in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Korea, and throughout Central America – until his honorable discharge as a sergeant in 2001, when he joined the Vermont Army National Guard.
Friday joined the Vermont Wing of CAP in 2018, and with the Bennington squadron’s commander – Capt. Jonathan T. Mercer – established their cadet program in 2021. Friday ran down a list of recent CAP activities since they got the program off the ground that could be in prospective cadets' future.
“You get a lot of exposure to some really interesting hands-on aerospace education stuff,” he explained. “They went up to the open house at the Burlington airfield and saw the F-35. They've been on field trips to the New England Air Museum, with a B-29 in that big hangar. So they've had some pretty good opportunities to do stuff like that.”
Combined with his military service, Friday’s experience as a social studies, history and psychology teacher at MAU means he knows as well as anyone the need for camaraderie among high school students.
“It's really become a pretty tight-knit social group, as well,” Friday said. “We’ve got drill and ceremonies, and that's the kind of stuff that brings the kids together. You know, calling cadence together really unifies a group.”
While CAP is centered around Air Force customs and traditions, it is just a small taste of military life, with no commitment. It does, however, open doors to those looking to take the path of service in the armed forces. Friday said in any given year, 10-15 percent of those attending military service academies were CAP cadets.
Friday also mentioned the invaluable leadership skills gained throughout participation in CAP. Matt Robinson just graduated from MAU in June, and is now the cadet First Sergeant. Not even a month after his high school graduation, Robinson was part of another special ceremony to make that official, having his chevrons pinned on his uniform by Friday and his mother, 1st Lt. Gail Robinson.
“Once we got our feet under us and got some cadets starting to rank up … now we can be much more hands off as adult cadre members, and let the cadet leadership start running things,” Friday said. “We’re here if somebody has an emergency, or a problem, or a conflict that needs resolution. But in general, at this point, our cadet leadership is mostly running the show.”
CAP is the civilian auxiliary to the U.S. Air Force. Friday said they have three primary missions, the first of which is emergency services – primarily search and rescue.
“The emergency services piece of it is kind of interesting because we're kind of like the Boy Scouts in that we have badges and things you can achieve and accomplish and rank up,” Friday explained. “But we also have the added piece of search and rescue that the cadets can actually be part of … so if a call goes out, and we get activated, they could potentially be in on a search and rescue mission.”
The second mission Friday mentioned is aerospace education. Anyone can join CAP up to their 19th birthday, and don’t age out until they are 21. Friday said there are cadets who max out that time, taking advantage of opportunities like flight lessons.
CAP’s third mission is where Friday is focused at the beginning of this school year – cadet programs.
“We try to do cohort recruiting, because it makes the training and the onboarding a lot easier,” Friday said. “So we try to get a cohort right around March, April, May timeframe, and then another one in September. That gives us a couple of opportunities to bring in fresh blood, but also to try and do it in a way where it's not one kid looking around going, ‘I’m the only one that doesn't know anything.’”
So what does it take to be a CAP cadet? For one, commitment.
“Meetings are every Tuesday at Mount Anthony Union High School, in room 238, from 2:05 – right after school – to 4:00 in the afternoon,” Friday said. “We really want you to attend every one of those. Those are essentially mandatory. If you can't attend every one – that's workable if you miss one here and there. But if you're only at one or two a month, you're not really considered an active cadet at that point.”
Friday also said there are optional physical training and drill sessions every Saturday morning, and usually search-and-rescue operation training every third Saturday of the month.