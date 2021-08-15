POWNAL — Vermont State Police said an Adams, Mass., man suffered fatal injuries Saturday near the state line in Pownal, when his motorcycle collided with an all-terrain vehicle that was attempting to cross Route 7.
Vermont State Police Trooper Colin Shepley reported that Todd L. Rhinemiller, 48, was riding a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south near the intersection with South Mason Hill Road around 7:05 p.m., when he collided with a 2020 Honda UTV Talon, driven by Kyle D. Thayer, 36, of Clarksburg, Mass.
Shepley said the Honda side-by-side vehicle had been traveling south in the breakdown lane of Route 7 and Thayer was attempting to turn across the highway into South Mason Hill Road, when the Honda was struck by the motorcycle in the driver’s side door.
“Both vehicles continued off the east side of the roadway, where Rhinemiller was ejected over a guardrail,” the trooper wrote.
He added, “During the investigation Thayer displayed signs of alcohol impairment. He was subsequently screened for driving under the influence, and criminal charges are pending the results of a blood test.”
Rhinemiller was airlifted to Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center where he died, Shepley wrote. Thayer was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, before also being airlifted to Albany Medical Center.
Both vehicles were totaled, police said.
ATVs a longstanding topic in town
All-terrain vehicles and potential related safety issues have been controversial topics in Pownal for the past few years as use of the vehicles has grown.
In July 2020, the Select Board passed an ordinance that would have significantly expanded the number of town roads where ATVs would be allowed to ride to reach off-road trails, while also adding new enforcement, registration and safety requirements.
The ordinance did not cover the state highways in Pownal, Routes 7 and 346, only town roads.
However, that ordinance was overturned in October in a townwide vote forced by a citizen petition.
Much of the opposition was directed at the process by which the Select Board adopted the ordinance, contending more residents should have been involved in drafting its provisions.
Other motorcycle deaths recently
The fatality involving a motorcycle is the third in the county during August.
A Bennington man, Mark H. Lindsey, 44, died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 7. Lindsey was riding south on Route 7 when his 2013 KTM LT4 Duke motorcycle struck a guardrail on Route 7 near the Manchester exit.
On Aug. 11, Edwin Yegir, 58, of Cambridge, Mass., was killed after his motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck a Subaru driven by a woman from Maine. Yegir was riding a 2021 Ducati Streetfighter motorcycle at a high rate of speed eastbound on Route 9 when he entered a curve going too fast and hit the car head-on.