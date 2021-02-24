BRATTLEBORO -- Activists are calling for an end to a program where a sheriff's deputy is stationed at Brattleboro Union High School, as the Windham Southeast School District's proposed fiscal year 2022 budget was explained ahead of next week's vote.
"There are nationwide efforts to not only defund the police but also remove SROs [school resource officers] from schools," Gillian Lucero-Love, a coordinator of the Youth 4 Change activist program of the Root Social Justice Center in Brattleboro, said at the School Board's informational meeting held remotely Tuesday. "We have youth in this community who have been speaking out and have been very active, and one of those places was on the Brattleboro Community Safety Review Committee."
In September, the Brattleboro Select Board appointed the committee as a part of a process led by two facilitators who published a report Dec. 31 with recommendations on how to improve safety in the community.
The report describes SROs as armed, uniformed police officers who patrol school hallways. The programs are facing "scrutiny alongside national calls to action for police accountability and reform,” the report states, adding that Vermont Legal Aid is calling for funds to be reallocated to restorative justice programs and mental health services in schools.
Lucero-Love said Youth 4 Change hasn't come to School Board meetings before the informational session due to lack of awareness "but we are doing that now and we realize it might be late in the process."
"This is important," she said, adding that having the officer at the school tends to affect youth from Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities and those who are differently abled more than other students. "Youth really don't want SROs in their schools. It's a shame this budget is going to allow that for future years."
Lucero-Love said youth will continue to speak up on the issue even if WSESD dissolves, as articles on town ballots ask if voters want to withdraw from the district and allow other towns to do the same.
Board Chairman David Schoales said the Vermont Legislature is exploring the issue and he hopes students will continue to address the board. He noted the board has done a lot of work on diversity and equity.
A graduate from BUHS, who goes by "Z," described being intimidated by an officer's presence each morning and feeling like the school was a prison.
Principal Steve Perrin defended the program, calling it an anomaly among the nation. The focus is on diversionary and restorative practices, he said.
The school has worked with the Windham County Sheriff's Office for 16 years and strongly vets SROs, Perrin said, adding that staff don't want someone who seems intimidating.
"Our SRO is an integral part of the community," he said, describing the SRO as someone who knows many of the parents and student very well, works to find temporary or long-term housing for students and helps locate missing students. "Their number one goal is to keep our kids in class."
For several years, Sheriff Mark Anderson held the position. He said his organization directs children and families to different services available in the community, and gets training about things such as being antiracist and de-escalation. The sheriff's office was not included in a report finding racial disparities in traffic stop data from 2014 to 2019 from law enforcement agencies across Vermont.
Superintendent Andy Skarzynski said it would behoove the school community to have a broader conversation.
"It's clear we have student voices who want to be heard on this," he said.
Community members urged school officials to listen those raising concerns.
"I think the valuable things the SRO is contributing are not things you need a police for, OK?" Robin Morgan of Brattleboro said, suggesting a social worker or counselor may be better suited for the role as an officer's job is to address crimes.
Bethany Ranquist of Dummerston suggested continuing the conversation at future meetings. She said she wants to believe the school and sheriff's office have good intentions but she also thinks it's important to listen to the impact of the program.
Trynity Strickland, a youth leader of Youth 4 Change, said in a news release, “There’s such a focus on the misbelief that we need SROs to respond to threats such as school shooters, instead of addressing the actual root issues that cause people to act out, or even harm themselves or others. Whether it be mental health related, a stressful/unsafe home life, lack of resources to address any problems, etc. We shouldn’t wait for the worst case scenario when we may be able to help them before. This help doesn’t come in the form of someone with a gun.”
Lucero-Love also read a statement from the Education Justice Coalition of Vermont in support of her group's efforts to end the program.
Ricky Davidson, who works in the counseling department at the school, said he's seen the SRO connect with students who school staff are having trouble connecting with. As chairman of the school's Leadership Council, he wants to continue talks there to get questions answered.
Frank Rucker, business administrator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, said the $52,103,190 budget represents a 1.8 percent increase in the general operating fund. He called the bump "close to the inflation rate."
School tax rates are anticipated to increase by 1.7 percent in Brattleboro, 1.4 percent in Dummerston, 0.5 percent in Guilford and 0.5 percent in Putney. The figures are less than when first projected when the budget was approved by the board to present to voters.
Major cost increases have to do with salary and wages, additional improvements being paid via the capital fund and health insurance. Major reductions involve a decrease in costs to place students in private providers of regular education, less owed for workers compensation insurance premium, and a lower payment for bond debt interest associated with the 2003 campus addition and renovation project at the high school.
The board also discussed a longer document it approved Friday related to the controversial merger dissolution vote and posted on wsesu.org. Towns will be voting on the budget and other articles by ballot this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.